TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted on several charges of sex crimes against children was arrested last week in Twiggs County.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office was contacted on Friday by a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputy about a wanted man possibly being in Twiggs County.

Warrants were issued for a home on Kitchens Drive in Macon, and Michael Shane Hulsey was arrested around 5:40 p.m.

He was then transferred to Cherokee County.

He was arrested on charges of obscene internet contact with a child, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, sexual exploitation of children, and child molestation.

The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into Hulsey for sexual exploitation of children following his arrest.

