MACON, Ga. — It’s often said that a new year means change and growth, and that’s exactly what was in the cards for a Macon Chick-fil-A.

However, that change will take a bit longer than anticipated.

Back in January, a spokesperson for Chick-fil-A Inc. said that the Chick-fil-A location on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard would be closing in 2020 for a complete renovation and remodel.

It’s now June and it appears the renovation has been moved back to 2021.

Restaurant operator David Clark told 13WMAZ Friday that the Tom Hill location will remain open for the rest of the year.

An exact closing date in 2021 has not been released, but the renovation and remodel is expected to take about five months to complete, according to Chick-fil-A.

