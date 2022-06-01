This north Macon church has a drive-thru window for... coffee?!

Cathedral Coffee is part of Northway Church, and they say they built the coffee shop as a safe space for the community to gather and feel loved.

MACON, Ga. — It's the start of the year and if you're like us, then you're probably still recovering from the holiday blitz.

Whether you need caffeine to give you a kick through the day or you're just in need of a little something sweet, this next place in north Macon has something for you.

Cathedral Coffee on Zebulon Road has an old-world charm with archways, a fireplace, and fresh coffee.

“It really is our goal that everyone that walks through our door feels like they have value and dignity because they do, and that’s God-given value and that’s a God-given ability," said executive pastor, Stephen Howard. "One thing is our service that sets us apart... we don’t see people as consumers, but we want to see people as people."

Cathedral Coffee is part of Northway Church and they say they built the coffee shop as a safe space for the community to gather and feel loved. That means if you need a space for a business meeting, a place to study, or if you have online classes and homeschool work, then it's a place you can go.

“I want to serve the city well and what better way to do that than to invite you into our home and say, 'Come and use it and hang out with us and while you are here have a great cup of coffee,'" said general manager, Jacob Faircloth.

There's also a drive-thru and an outdoor patio. They say their vision is to connect great coffee with real community here in Macon. They also want to people to know that everyone can come.

“Whether you believe what we believe, or don’t believe what we believe, we want you to come enjoy the space. You are welcome here," said Faircloth.