North Macon convenience store robbed a second time this month

No one was injured in either robbery.

MACON, Ga. — For the second time this month, Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery at an Arkwright Road convenience store.

According to a news release, it happened at the Circle K at 3903 Arkwright Rd. around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

It was reported to deputies that a man walked in with a gun, demanded money and cigarettes, and ran away after getting an undisclosed amount of cash.

A witness told deputies the man might have left the scene in a dark-colored Honda or Toyota, but a detailed description was not available.

The man was wearing all black with a black baseball cap, and a white face mask.

The same Circle K was robbed earlier this month on Sept. 1. In that robbery, a man went behind the counter and pulled out a gun before running away with cigarettes and beer.

No one was hurt in either case.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.