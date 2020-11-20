North Macon indoor adventure park plans weekend job fair

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park is set to open soon on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. They're holding a job fair Saturday and looking to hire nearly 100 people.

MACON, Ga. — A new indoor adventure park is set to open in north Macon, and they're looking to hire nearly 100 people.

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park is holding a job fair on Saturday at 156 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd.

Steven Jackson, Macon Urban Air franchise co-owner, says they're expecting hundreds of people to come out to the event between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

"We have several positions available and are looking to hire 80-100 people," franchise co-owner Kyanne Jackson said.

Steven says the 53,000-square foot building will have wall climbing, laser tag, and eight birthday party rooms.

He says they’ve put out application links on their website and Facebook page, and they’ve already received over 220 applications.

The Macon native is looking forward to the event.

"Just wanted to show what this city is capable of and how good it feels to employ people from my hometown," Steven said.

Urban Air Macon's Facebook page says people are encouraged to wear masks.