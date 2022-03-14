North Macon restaurant rebrands with new name, new look, and a new menu

What used to be Bianca's Grill on Zebulon Road is now Jade Shark Pub.

MACON, Ga. — What used to be Bianca's Grill on Zebulon Road is now the Jade Shark Pub. The location has a new name, menu and look, but the same owners.

Owner Israel Witron says they opened a few weeks ago with a steak and seafood menu, which is different from the pasta, burgers and chicken offered at Bianca's.

He says it's doing "a lot better than I thought." Now, he's just waiting for it to get bigger.

He says business has been good so far. Regulars have come back and wondered why it all changed, as well as wondered where their fan favorite dishes are.

Witron says it's because having two different menus, plus the pandemic, wasn't a great combination for the restaurant.

But, he says there are still some favorites from Bianca's on the menu and they have specials each night.

When you walk in, you'll see a nice jade color painted on the walls, a change that prompted the new name, a suggestion from Witron's daughter-in-law.

You'll see signs about fishing, sharks, and seafood. There's also a pool table, darts and a bar upstairs, too.

Witron wants to open for brunch, but he's looking to hire a bigger staff. Until then, they will be serving steak and seafood at night.

"Come and try... it's good food, good quality," he said. "Just give us a chance."