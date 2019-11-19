MACON, Ga. — If ribs and chopped pork sandwiches are your thing, you might be in luck.

A proposal for a Sonny’s BBQ and drive-thru in the outparcel at the Lofts on Zebulon will go before the Macon-Bibb Planning & Zoning Board on Dec. 9.

According to documents filed with the board, the 4,700-square-foot building would seat 200 people with room for 170 people inside and 30 seats out on the patio.

It would be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and would employee around 30 people.

Additionally, the plans for the location call for a drive-thru and pick up window, which would be on the back side of the building and not visible to drivers on Zebulon Road.

