The Walmart on Zebulon Road in Macon remodeled its store, adding a pickup tower to its list of innovative technology.

The pickup tower allows customers to get their online orders quickly in the store without having to walk to the back of the store or speak with a customer service representative, according to Nikisha Wright, the Online Grocery Manager.

"You will get this barcode and what you will do is come in and come up to the tower," Wright said about the process.

In order use the pickup tower, you start by placing your order on walmart.com.

Wright says the online orders for the tower may consist of general items and and non-perishable grocery items.

The pickup tower can hold up to 300 boxes at once.

The Walmart on Zebulon Road is the only store in the central Georgia area with a pickup tower option.

According to Wright, the upgrades for the store don't end with the pickup tower.

"What we will be launching on May 28 is our online grocery," she said.

The online grocery option will allow customers to order groceries with Walmart's grocery app and when they arrive at the store, a Walmart representative will meet them outside with the grocery items for no extra charge.

Wright says customers will be able to get $10 off their first online grocery order with the code "WOWFRESH."

