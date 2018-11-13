The quarterback for Northeast High School's football team was arrested yesterday and charged with taking a loaded gun to school.

Bibb County jail records say Nolan Vashon Ussery Jr., 19, was arrested last night and released early Tuesday morning on $9700 bond.

He's charged with possessing a gun on school property and theft by receiving stolen property.

Stephanie Hartley with Bibb County Schools says a coach found the Ruger 380-handgun in a locker over the weekend.

They say Ussery was cooperative and turned himself in Monday night.

Ussery is a senior quarterback for the Northeast Raiders.

© 2018 WMAZ