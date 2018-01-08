Jarred Moore's first day of his second year teaching English at Northeast High School was a bit different this time around.

At 28, he was named Bibb County School District's Teacher of the Year.

It was announced at the district's convocation last week.

Moore said he did not expect to win.

"I'm fairly young, there's no way I'm possibly going to be district teacher of the year," Moore said. "So I'm standing on stage ready to applaud the individual who wins and low and behold, it's actually me."

Moore teaches 11th and 9th graders including one Advanced Placement course.

Principal Steven Jones says Moore is helping to boost their students' success.

"Statistically speaking on paper, Mr. Moore's first year versus the prior year, there was a double digit jump in 11th grade literature scores," Jones said. "We have more students now, who are scoring at higher levels on AP exams than we've had before in the past."

Senior Mary Gray took Moore's AP English and Composition class last year and says his teaching made her feel ready for the exam.

"I actually felt prepared because he actually made sure we were prepared. Every time we came in he was like, 'Is there something we need to do, something we need to go over?' He would make sure we knew the criteria," Gray said.

Moore says he sees future plans for his career, but for now he's staying put.

"I don't have any plans of leaving the classroom anytime soon, but I do know eventually I do want to become a curriculum coordinator," Moore said.

Moore was born and raised in Macon.

He's a Northeast alum who graduated in the class of 2008. He went on to the University of Georgia and finished in 2014.

His teaching career started five years ago at Central High School before coming to Northeast last year.

