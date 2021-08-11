Former Northside High assistant principal charged with child molestation

The school district says he resigned Thursday, and then he turned himself in to investigators the following day.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The now-former assistant principal at Northside High in Warner Robins is facing child molestation charges.

According to Houston County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Detective Capt. Randy Banks, Joshua Lee Mason turned himself in on Friday, Nov. 5.

Banks says the arrest on charges of child molestation and aggravated child molestation has nothing to do with his job or the school.

Jennifer Jones, the school district’s director of community and school affairs, confirmed to 13WMAZ that Mason resigned on Thursday, Nov. 4.

According to a removed bio page on Mason, he moved to Warner Robins and began teaching at Warner Robins High School in the 2020-21 school year. He then became assistant principal of discipline at Northside.

