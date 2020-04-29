WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are investigating after an overnight break-in at Northside High School.

According to Police Chief John Wagner, someone forced their way into the school around 1-2 a.m. Wednesday.

He says the burglar stole several laptops from the school, but he didn’t have an exact number.

No one was in the building at the time of the burglary and no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information can call the Warner Robins Police Department.

