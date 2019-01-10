WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Right now, officers are on the scene near Northside High and investigating after shots were fired near the school.

Warner Robins Police Capt. Chris Rooks says it happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

He says the shots interrupted some outside activities at Northside, and sent students and staff scrambling inside.

Rooks said the school went on lockdown, but so far, he says there are no reports of injuries.

He says the shots seemed to come from the Arizona Avenue area just off campus. Officers are currently interviewing witnesses.

13WMAZ has a crew headed to the scene and we'll update this story when more details are available.

