MACON, Ga. — Shots fired near Northside High School led to a lockdown on Tuesday night according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

Ahkyra Jackson and Jarmarion Jackson live across the street from Northside High School. The students say they were on campus for after school activities when police say there were shots fired nearby.

"They had us run inside and as we were running inside, they were saying that we were on shutdown," said Jackson.

Police Captain Chris Rooks with the Warner Robins Police Department says the lockdown happened just after 5 p.m. He says the shots seemed to come from the Arizona Avenue area.

"We were in a secure area and all that. We were safe, but it was kinda like, 'Who is shooting?' You know, like 'Where is it coming from?'" said Jarmarion.

A press release from the police department says they found multiple shell casings and two damaged cars in the Arizona Avenue neighborhood from gunfire.

Officers on scene interviewed witnesses and collected evidence according to the release.

Jackson says she was just glad students had a safe place to go.

"People were still outside. Anything could have happened between there and here and I'm relieved everybody is OK," said Jackson.

Jackson says students were on lockdown in the gym for about 20 minutes. Rooks says no one reported any injuries to the police so far.

