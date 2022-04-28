'Not only reactive but preventative': Macon clergy members tackle violence with Concord Project

It's a partnership between a group called 'Healing the Hood' and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County investigators are still grappling with two homicides that happened earlier this week.

The deaths of 15-year-old Tavias Williams and 25-year-old Jessica Reeves were the 17th and 18th Macon homicides this year. That's about one homicide per week.

Reeves was found shot in her car at West Club Apartments Monday night. The sheriff's office has not released details about an arrest or possible suspect.

Tavias Williams was found in the parking lot of Southwest High School after investigators said someone shot him at Academy Sports on Eisenhower Parkway Tuesday night. Investigators arrested and charged 20-year-old Tajiri Harris with murder.

Now, some Macon church leaders want to restart a program aimed at curbing violence in the city. They want to heal wounds in Macon neighborhoods. Reflecting on years of violence, they think they know what it takes to stop it.

Belvin Ware has always had a heart for helping others.

"When we first started doing the ride-alongs, I was able to be with a Bibb County Sheriff's Deputy, and we responded to a call," Ware recalled. "A teenage young male found his father dead inside the home, so of course that teenager was in an uproar."

The Concord Project, a program by 'Heal the Hood' and the Bibb Sheriff's Office, was a natural fit for Ware.

"I was able to be with him, console him. And then once the entire family got there, before the EMS and the Sheriff's deputies left, I was able to have prayer with that family," Ware said.

Ware and Heal the Hood Chairman Christopher Cabiness say having clergy on ride-alongs with Bibb deputies is a valuable tool.

"When we would go on certain calls, whether it would be suicide or domestic violence or aggravated assault, having the officer there with the minister with the clergy, we were able to not only be reactive but preventative," Cabiness said.

Now, after two years on pause, they're ready to restart the program with a new focus. Cabiness says they have a plan.

"We want to be a voice of reason, a voice of hope, calm and comfort. But most importantly, we want to be in a position to bring about cultural relations," he said.