Another frigid start this morning, but we trend much warmer as we head in to the weekend. Along with the warmer weather, we also introduce the rain and storm chance. For today though we stick with a mostly sunny sky. We'll be noticeably warmer with afternoon highs in the low 60s.

We're still pretty much all dry for Friday, as it looks like any showers will remain across north Georgia, and our warming trend continues. Expect a partly sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Off to our west a dynamic storm system will begin to get organized on Friday, and this system heads towards Georgia for Saturday. This will likely bring rain and some storms to our area. A few storms could be on the strong side, the SPC has outlined the slight risk for severe weather (level 2 of 5) for much of our area. We'll have to closely monitor the latest model trends before we can get super specific on our chance for strong storms.

As far as timing, the latest guidance brings some rain in to central Georgia as early as Saturday morning. The rain and storm chance sticks around in to the afternoon hours on Saturday.

We'll likely have several rounds of rain and maybe some storms from Saturday through Tuesday morning. After that timeframe we shift back to the chilly and dry pattern.

Thursday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Friday... Partly Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. A stray shower possible. Lows near 50.

Saturday... Chance of showers. Maybe a few storms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday Night... Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers/storms. Lows near 60.

Sunday... Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Lows near 60.

Monday... Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday Night... Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday... Showers possible, mainly early. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday... Sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

