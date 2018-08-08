A 41-year-old Macon gang member was found guilty of murder for the 2017 fatal shooting of a rival gang’s leader.

Calvin Stapleton was convicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

Stapleton was sentenced to life in prison without the possibly of parole Wednesday afternoon.

Stapleton was involved in Folk Nation and Gangster Disciples street gangs.

Evidence and witness accounts show Stapleton was speaking to rival gang leader Andre Jamar Taylor outside the M&M Grocery on Montpelier Avenue on April 3, 2017 just before 1 p.m.

Taylor, 39, was involved with the Westside Gangster Crips street gang.

A car pulled into the parking lot and surveillance video shows Taylor walking over to speak with the passengers in the vehicle.

While Taylor's back was turned, Stapleton shot Taylor in the back of the head.

The two had known each other for more than two decades. The surveillance video also showed the shooting.

Stapleton bragged after the killing on social media, saying he was a “real O.G. now.”

