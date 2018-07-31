Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor

Job Title: Bus Monitor

Location: Macon

Pay: $7.50 - $8.08 Hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2136415902

Bus Monitors assist children on and off the bus and direct them to their proper classroom upon arrival at the Head Start Center. Must undergo background checks, drug screening, TB screening and physical prior to employment.

Job Title: Correctional Officer

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent certification required.

Job ID: 2524410608

This position oversees and maintains custody, care, and control of inmates or detainees of a facility, while enforcing the rules, regulations, policies, and procedures of the company and contracting agency.

Job Title: Shipping and Receiving

Location: Eastman

Pay: $8.00 - $10.00 Hourly

Education: N/A

Job ID: 2533139499

All aspects of shipping and receiving products manufactured, screen printed and embroidered. Also responsible for the flow of production in each department, branding of garments and general daily cleaning. Keeping inventories and ordering of raw materials will also be required. Must be computer literate.

Job Title: General Laborer

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: $9.00 - $17.00 Hourly

Education: N/A

Job ID: 2533270039

General laborers needed to construct cabinets and cabinet doors. Requires heavy lifting, but is team lifting. We will teach how to use a hand sander. No large machinery involved for anyone without experience.

Job Title: Education Manager

Location: Macon

Pay: $35000.00 - $39000.00 Yearly

Education: Bachelor's degree

Job ID: 2206684657

Duties include but not limited to ensuring classroom curriculum and technical assistance are being met according to Head Start performance standards. Will also provide supervision & training to the Early Childhood Development Division (ECDHS) and have ongoing monitoring of the Head Start/Early Head Start classrooms.

Job Title: Excavating Machine Operator

Location: Sandersville

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2300020972

The Heavy Equipment Operator drives, controls, and operates mobile equipment which may include bulldozers, scrapers, excavators, motor graders, etc. used in mining, grading, site preparation, moving overburden.

Job Title: Appointments Specialist Full Time

Location: Dublin

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2529514641

Answer multi phone lines and return messages in a timely manner

Accurately enter patient demographics and insurance information

Accurately learn each physician’s protocol and apply during scheduling

Accurately triage and schedule patients with the correct physician

Job Title: Administrative Specialist, Senior

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: N/A

Education: High School/ GED

Job ID: 2518431680

The Administrative Specialist will interact with internal organizations as well as external agencies required including foreign customers, base facility, personnel, security, computer support, foreign disclosure, foreign travel, public affairs and the building managers to facilitate uninterrupted day-to-day operations of the Mobility Directorate and its corresponding Divisions.

Job Title: Teacher Assistant

Location: Macon

Pay: $9.12 - $10.64 Hourly

Education: Associate’s or vocational degree

Job ID: 2419684368

Duties include working in conjunction with teachers in the implementation of lesson plans, Individual Education Plans for each child, and the setup and organization of a neat and orderly classroom.

Job Title: Security Guard

Location: Eatonton

Pay: Miscellaneous benefits

Education: N/A

Job ID: 2518764140

Monitors employee, visitor, and customer entrance and exit during operating hours by issuing an identification badge prior to entering the premises

Job Title: Print Shop Helper

Location: Eastman

Pay: $8.00 - $10.00 Hourly

Education: N/A

Job ID: 2533072429

We are seeking someone to work on the shop floor. Duties include but are not limited to: learning to screen print, embroider, ship and receive.

Job Title: Security Assistant

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: N/A

Education: Miscellaneous benefits

Job ID: 2524521578

To provide security services on a government installation in accordance with government, state and local un-escorted entry and controlled facility area regulations.

