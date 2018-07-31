Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor
Job Title: Bus Monitor
Location: Macon
Pay: $7.50 - $8.08 Hourly
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2136415902
Bus Monitors assist children on and off the bus and direct them to their proper classroom upon arrival at the Head Start Center. Must undergo background checks, drug screening, TB screening and physical prior to employment.
Job Title: Correctional Officer
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent certification required.
Job ID: 2524410608
This position oversees and maintains custody, care, and control of inmates or detainees of a facility, while enforcing the rules, regulations, policies, and procedures of the company and contracting agency.
Job Title: Shipping and Receiving
Location: Eastman
Pay: $8.00 - $10.00 Hourly
Education: N/A
Job ID: 2533139499
All aspects of shipping and receiving products manufactured, screen printed and embroidered. Also responsible for the flow of production in each department, branding of garments and general daily cleaning. Keeping inventories and ordering of raw materials will also be required. Must be computer literate.
Job Title: General Laborer
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: $9.00 - $17.00 Hourly
Education: N/A
Job ID: 2533270039
General laborers needed to construct cabinets and cabinet doors. Requires heavy lifting, but is team lifting. We will teach how to use a hand sander. No large machinery involved for anyone without experience.
Job Title: Education Manager
Location: Macon
Pay: $35000.00 - $39000.00 Yearly
Education: Bachelor's degree
Job ID: 2206684657
Duties include but not limited to ensuring classroom curriculum and technical assistance are being met according to Head Start performance standards. Will also provide supervision & training to the Early Childhood Development Division (ECDHS) and have ongoing monitoring of the Head Start/Early Head Start classrooms.
Job Title: Excavating Machine Operator
Location: Sandersville
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2300020972
The Heavy Equipment Operator drives, controls, and operates mobile equipment which may include bulldozers, scrapers, excavators, motor graders, etc. used in mining, grading, site preparation, moving overburden.
Job Title: Appointments Specialist Full Time
Location: Dublin
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2529514641
Answer multi phone lines and return messages in a timely manner
Accurately enter patient demographics and insurance information
Accurately learn each physician’s protocol and apply during scheduling
Accurately triage and schedule patients with the correct physician
Job Title: Administrative Specialist, Senior
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: N/A
Education: High School/ GED
Job ID: 2518431680
The Administrative Specialist will interact with internal organizations as well as external agencies required including foreign customers, base facility, personnel, security, computer support, foreign disclosure, foreign travel, public affairs and the building managers to facilitate uninterrupted day-to-day operations of the Mobility Directorate and its corresponding Divisions.
Job Title: Teacher Assistant
Location: Macon
Pay: $9.12 - $10.64 Hourly
Education: Associate’s or vocational degree
Job ID: 2419684368
Duties include working in conjunction with teachers in the implementation of lesson plans, Individual Education Plans for each child, and the setup and organization of a neat and orderly classroom.
Job Title: Security Guard
Location: Eatonton
Pay: Miscellaneous benefits
Education: N/A
Job ID: 2518764140
Monitors employee, visitor, and customer entrance and exit during operating hours by issuing an identification badge prior to entering the premises
Job Title: Print Shop Helper
Location: Eastman
Pay: $8.00 - $10.00 Hourly
Education: N/A
Job ID: 2533072429
We are seeking someone to work on the shop floor. Duties include but are not limited to: learning to screen print, embroider, ship and receive.
Job Title: Security Assistant
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: N/A
Education: Miscellaneous benefits
Job ID: 2524521578
To provide security services on a government installation in accordance with government, state and local un-escorted entry and controlled facility area regulations.