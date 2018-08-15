Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.
Job Title: Bridge Carpenter
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: Miscellaneous benefits
Education: High school diploma or equivalent certification required
Job ID: 2506266405
* Constructs wooden or metal forms for molding concrete structures such as footers, retaining walls, columns, and bridge decks.
Job Title: Sheet Metal Mechanic
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: $15.00 Hourly
Requirements: Applicants must have at least 5 years’ experience and valid driver’s license
Job ID: 2530545151
* Knowledge in metal awning, HVAC ductwork, handrails, gutters, and downspouts, wall caps etc.
Job Title: Forklift Driver
Location: Perry
Pay: $7.90 - $9.90
Requirements: Applicants must have at least 3 months experience
Job ID: 2378988712
* Load and unload materials.
* Move materials to designated areas.
* Complete records and report shortages or damaged materials.
Job Title: Retail Merchandiser-Part Time
Location: Macon
Pay: $10.00 Hourly
Requirements: Applicants must hold a valid driver’s license
Job ID: 2578338183
* Retail merchandiser responsibilities may include:
visual merchandising, checking out of date items and product returns, scanning and tagging, build and maintain displays, inventory counts and ordering products.
Job Title: P/T Grocery Stocker
Location: Forsyth
Pay: $7.50 - $12.50 Hourly
Education: High school diploma or equivalent certification required
Job ID: 2574520695
Fill requisitions from warehouse stock. Able to lift up to 50lbs.
Job Title: Material Handler
Location: Macon
Pay: $14.31 Hourly
Education: High school diploma or equivalent certification required.
Job ID: 2567744223
*Assembles customer orders from stock
*Completes daily pallet jack inspection form
*Places orders on pallets or shelves
Job Title: Heavy Equipment Operator
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: $15.84 - $18.54
Education: Applicants must have at least 1 years’ experience
Job ID: 2560356358
*Operate heavy equipment
*Perform manual work associated with transportation of materials and construction
*Maintain and repair county landfills, roads, bridges, and drainage systems.
Job Title: Universal Banker
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: Miscellaneous benefits
Education: High school diploma or equivalent and two years of experience
Job ID: 2574997635
* Performs banking transactions
* Provides basic sales & service support to clients
RELATED: How to apply for a job at Robins AFB
`Job Title: Assembler/Tester
Location: Dublin
Pay: Miscellaneous benefits
Education: Bachelor’s degree and five years of experience
Job ID: 2566594593
*Produces and inspects assemblies that conform to product specifications.
*Assembles, tests, and/or solders to customer and/or industry standards
*Interprets blueprints
Job Title: Landscaping Laborer
Location: Kathleen
Pay: $9.00 Hourly
Education: Must be at least 18 and work some Saturdays
Job ID: 2556294790
*Maintain grounds of assigned property
*Operate powered equipment such as mowers, pruning saws, edgers.
*Mow and edged lawns
*Prune and trim hedges.
Job Title: Food Service Supervisor
Location: Macon
Pay: Miscellaneous benefits
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2566644223
*Prepares, assists, or instructs inmate labor and/or team members in the preparation of a variety of food items
*Supervise inmate labor and/or team members
Job Title: Sheet Metal Superintendent
Location: Macon
Pay: $16.00 - $20.00 Hourly
Education: High school diploma or equivalent and five years of experience
Job ID: 2574855045
* Determine project requirements, including scope, assembly sequences, and required methods and materials.
* Lay out, measure, and mark dimensions and reference lines on material.
*Trim, file, grind, or smooth surfaces, using hand tools or portable power tools.