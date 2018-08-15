Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Job Title: Bridge Carpenter

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Miscellaneous benefits

Education: High school diploma or equivalent certification required

Job ID: 2506266405

* Constructs wooden or metal forms for molding concrete structures such as footers, retaining walls, columns, and bridge decks.

Job Title: Sheet Metal Mechanic

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: $15.00 Hourly

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 5 years’ experience and valid driver’s license

Job ID: 2530545151

* Knowledge in metal awning, HVAC ductwork, handrails, gutters, and downspouts, wall caps etc.

Job Title: Forklift Driver

Location: Perry

Pay: $7.90 - $9.90

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 3 months experience

Job ID: 2378988712

* Load and unload materials.

* Move materials to designated areas.

* Complete records and report shortages or damaged materials.

Job Title: Retail Merchandiser-Part Time

Location: Macon

Pay: $10.00 Hourly

Requirements: Applicants must hold a valid driver’s license

Job ID: 2578338183

* Retail merchandiser responsibilities may include:

visual merchandising, checking out of date items and product returns, scanning and tagging, build and maintain displays, inventory counts and ordering products.

Job Title: P/T Grocery Stocker

Location: Forsyth

Pay: $7.50 - $12.50 Hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent certification required

Job ID: 2574520695

Fill requisitions from warehouse stock. Able to lift up to 50lbs.

Job Title: Material Handler

Location: Macon

Pay: $14.31 Hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent certification required.

Job ID: 2567744223

*Assembles customer orders from stock

*Completes daily pallet jack inspection form

*Places orders on pallets or shelves

Job Title: Heavy Equipment Operator

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: $15.84 - $18.54

Education: Applicants must have at least 1 years’ experience

Job ID: 2560356358

*Operate heavy equipment

*Perform manual work associated with transportation of materials and construction

*Maintain and repair county landfills, roads, bridges, and drainage systems.

Job Title: Universal Banker

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Miscellaneous benefits

Education: High school diploma or equivalent and two years of experience

Job ID: 2574997635

* Performs banking transactions

* Provides basic sales & service support to clients

`Job Title: Assembler/Tester

Location: Dublin

Pay: Miscellaneous benefits

Education: Bachelor’s degree and five years of experience

Job ID: 2566594593

*Produces and inspects assemblies that conform to product specifications.

*Assembles, tests, and/or solders to customer and/or industry standards

*Interprets blueprints

Job Title: Landscaping Laborer

Location: Kathleen

Pay: $9.00 Hourly

Education: Must be at least 18 and work some Saturdays

Job ID: 2556294790

*Maintain grounds of assigned property

*Operate powered equipment such as mowers, pruning saws, edgers.

*Mow and edged lawns

*Prune and trim hedges.

Job Title: Food Service Supervisor

Location: Macon

Pay: Miscellaneous benefits

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2566644223

*Prepares, assists, or instructs inmate labor and/or team members in the preparation of a variety of food items

*Supervise inmate labor and/or team members

Job Title: Sheet Metal Superintendent

Location: Macon

Pay: $16.00 - $20.00 Hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent and five years of experience

Job ID: 2574855045

* Determine project requirements, including scope, assembly sequences, and required methods and materials.

* Lay out, measure, and mark dimensions and reference lines on material.

*Trim, file, grind, or smooth surfaces, using hand tools or portable power tools.

