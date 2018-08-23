Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Job Title: Public Transit Bus Mechanic

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2602167537

Under minimal supervision, performs skilled preventative maintenance, troubleshooting, primary and secondary repair and modification to mechanical, electrical, pneumatic and hydraulic components of major coach systems.

---------

Job Title: Route Delivery Driver

Location: Covington

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent certification required.

Job ID: 2597533260

Our drivers are responsible for delivering ready-made, hot and/or frozen/shelf stable meals to senior citizens and other at-risk populations, according to assigned route.

---------

Job Title: Heavy Equipment Mechanic

Location: Dublin

Pay: $15.00 - $23.00 Hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent certification required

Job ID: 2597330220

Perform maintenance and repairs of mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and diesel systems on a variety of rental and customer equipment in a safe and professional manner; responsible for service documentation, demonstration of equipment for customer use.

---------

Job Title: Administrative Assistant

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2600979467

Provide a variety of clerical and administrative support to departments, managers, professionals and/or projects. This position will assemble and analyze fairly complex information or data and develops reports.

---------

Job Title: Department Head – Electrical

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Education: Bachelor's degree

Job ID: 2598932630

Responsible for overall technical quality within their department and support the development of design discipline staffing to meet the needs of the firm in terms of numbers, experience, and professional qualifications.

---------

Job Title: Building Official

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: $62000.00 - $94000.00 Yearly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2583373959

This position is responsible for administering the county building inspection and planning programs in order to ensure compliance with relevant construction and county codes.

---------

Job Title: Aftermarket Service Center Manager

Location: Dublin

Pay: N/A

Education: Bachelor's degree

Job ID: 2589177234

Responsible to achieve aftermarket service center financial and customer

service goals in coordination with the assigned division site.

---------

Job Title: Medical Office Administrator

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: Miscellaneous benefits

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2598268340

The Medical Office Administrator provides the highest level of customer service to patients, fellow employees and referral sources through the coordination and administration of the front office activities.

---------

Job Title: Fry Cook

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2592704940

Job entails prepping food for cooking, cooking to order and time. Individual will then be required to forward food for onsite eating or in delivery containers for pick up or take out.

---------

Job Title: Electric Line Worker

Location: Covington

Pay: $45614.40 - $69014.40 Yearly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2597705890

This is skilled journeyman worker level electrical work involved in the installation, maintenance, alteration and repair of overhead electrical lines, underground lines and electrical substations.

---------

Job Title: Fabricator Assembler Metal Products

Location: Dublin

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2583537789

* Construct and assembled sheet metal products

* Work with materials such as alloys.

* Fasten seams and joints with welds.

---------

Job Title: Custodian

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: $21,424.00 - $25,064.00

Education: N/A

Job ID: 2597545110

Utilizes various equipment, tools and supplies which may include a vacuum cleaner, carpet cleaner, floor buffer, mop bucket, ladder, mop, broom, cleaning supplies, etc.

Vacuums, sweeps, mops, scrubs and/or shampoos various surfaces such as carpets, flooring, walls, wood paneling, etc., located in hallways, stairs, office space, restrooms, etc.

