Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Job Title: Cook

Location: Macon

Pay: Miscellaneous benefits

Education: Applicants must have at least 1 years’ experience

Job ID: 2553244237

Preparation of a wide variety of menu items according to prescribed recipes.

Job Title: Line Operator

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: $10.00 - $12.00 Hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent certification required.

Job ID: 2381601420

Transfer coils. Weigh coils. Pack coils. Put coils on pallet Wrap pallet. Band pallet. Clean up work area.

Job Title: Millwright

Location: Dublin

Pay: Miscellaneous benefits

Education: Applicants must have at least 1 years’ experience

Job ID: 2538135622

Support pipe systems and related hydraulic and pneumatic equipment for systems such as steam, hot water, heating, cooling, lubricating, and sprinkling

Job Title: Warehouse Driver

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: $7.25 - $9.50 Hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2556778950

* Drive trucks

* Inspect and ensured vehicle supplies and equipment are in safe working order, including gas, oil, tires, lights, brakes.

* Report problems or accidents to management

* Load and unloaded vehicles

Job Title: Store Manager In Training-

Location: Macon

Pay: Miscellaneous benefits

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2549280759

Assist the Store Manager in achieving sales and profitability goals by evaluating monthly performance from financial statements and make adjustments to sustain and meet financial objectives.

Job Title: Customer Service Representative

Location: Covington

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2557268950

Our customer service representatives help customers on the phone, as well as those that come into the office. They provide estimates, enter orders into our system and run all the copiers (black/white and color). They're able to assist the customer through the design process, picking out paper, placing an order and following through to pick up and payment.

Job Title: Repairman

Location: Tennille

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2555474810

Perform a variety of repair functions to various types of railcars. All work

performed must meet current AAR, FRA, and quality assurance guidelines and

requirements. The team’s goal is to provide a quality product while maintaining

safe and efficient operations

Job Title: Case Manager

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: Leave benefits include Vacation/paid time off

Retirement benefits include 401K

Insurance benefits include Dental, Health, Life, Disability and Vision

Education: Bachelor's degree

Job ID: 2557299930

The individual in this role will serve as a Case Manager of the CS Outpatient Programs.

Job Title: Administrative Assistant

Location: Macon

Pay: $13.87/Hr.

Education: Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university/college and one year of administrative support experience is required.

In lieu of a degree, an equivalent combination of education and directly related experience from which comparable knowledge and abilities can be acquired will be considered.

Job ID: 2540736790

The Administrative Assistant works directly with the Director of the Center for Strings to ensure that the Centers core mission is fulfilled

Job Title: Butcher

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: N/A

Education: N/A

Job ID: 2544584524

* Arrange and placed meat cuts in display counter, so they will appear attractive and catch the shopper's eye

* Prepare cuts of meat to order

* Inspect meat for quality.

Job Title: Registered Nurse

Location: Cochran

Pay: Leave benefits include Vacation/paid time off

Retirement benefits include 401K

Insurance benefits include Dental, Health, Life and Vision

Education: Applicants must have at least an Associate’s or vocational degree

Job ID: 2544364374

In this position you will observe and implement care of residents in a skilled nursing setting.

Job Title: Material Handler

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2542092470

Receive store and issue materials from warehouse storage locations

