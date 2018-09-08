Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.
Job Title: Cook
Location: Macon
Pay: Miscellaneous benefits
Education: Applicants must have at least 1 years’ experience
Job ID: 2553244237
Preparation of a wide variety of menu items according to prescribed recipes.
Job Title: Line Operator
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: $10.00 - $12.00 Hourly
Education: High school diploma or equivalent certification required.
Job ID: 2381601420
Transfer coils. Weigh coils. Pack coils. Put coils on pallet Wrap pallet. Band pallet. Clean up work area.
Job Title: Millwright
Location: Dublin
Pay: Miscellaneous benefits
Education: Applicants must have at least 1 years’ experience
Job ID: 2538135622
Support pipe systems and related hydraulic and pneumatic equipment for systems such as steam, hot water, heating, cooling, lubricating, and sprinkling
Job Title: Warehouse Driver
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: $7.25 - $9.50 Hourly
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2556778950
* Drive trucks
* Inspect and ensured vehicle supplies and equipment are in safe working order, including gas, oil, tires, lights, brakes.
* Report problems or accidents to management
* Load and unloaded vehicles
Job Title: Store Manager In Training-
Location: Macon
Pay: Miscellaneous benefits
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2549280759
Assist the Store Manager in achieving sales and profitability goals by evaluating monthly performance from financial statements and make adjustments to sustain and meet financial objectives.
Job Title: Customer Service Representative
Location: Covington
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2557268950
Our customer service representatives help customers on the phone, as well as those that come into the office. They provide estimates, enter orders into our system and run all the copiers (black/white and color). They're able to assist the customer through the design process, picking out paper, placing an order and following through to pick up and payment.
Job Title: Repairman
Location: Tennille
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2555474810
Perform a variety of repair functions to various types of railcars. All work
performed must meet current AAR, FRA, and quality assurance guidelines and
requirements. The team’s goal is to provide a quality product while maintaining
safe and efficient operations
Job Title: Case Manager
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: Leave benefits include Vacation/paid time off
Retirement benefits include 401K
Insurance benefits include Dental, Health, Life, Disability and Vision
Education: Bachelor's degree
Job ID: 2557299930
The individual in this role will serve as a Case Manager of the CS Outpatient Programs.
Job Title: Administrative Assistant
Location: Macon
Pay: $13.87/Hr.
Education: Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university/college and one year of administrative support experience is required.
In lieu of a degree, an equivalent combination of education and directly related experience from which comparable knowledge and abilities can be acquired will be considered.
Job ID: 2540736790
The Administrative Assistant works directly with the Director of the Center for Strings to ensure that the Centers core mission is fulfilled
Job Title: Butcher
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: N/A
Education: N/A
Job ID: 2544584524
* Arrange and placed meat cuts in display counter, so they will appear attractive and catch the shopper's eye
* Prepare cuts of meat to order
* Inspect meat for quality.
Job Title: Registered Nurse
Location: Cochran
Pay: Leave benefits include Vacation/paid time off
Retirement benefits include 401K
Insurance benefits include Dental, Health, Life and Vision
Education: Applicants must have at least an Associate’s or vocational degree
Job ID: 2544364374
In this position you will observe and implement care of residents in a skilled nursing setting.
Job Title: Material Handler
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2542092470
Receive store and issue materials from warehouse storage locations