Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor

Job Title: Forklift operator

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Education: N/A

Job ID: 2481380307

Applicants must have at least 1 year experience.

Job Title: Line Cook

Location: Flovilla

Pay: $10.00 - $13.00 Hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2476811840

* Prepare food in a restaurant

* Weigh and measured ingredients

* Prepare shellfish, vegetables.

* Bake, roast, broil, and steam meats, fish, vegetables, and other foods.

Job Title: Tool Maker

Location: Dublin

Pay: $12.00 - $20.00 Hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2015766924

The Tool Maker is responsible for skilled and professional execution of tool maintenance activities. Ability to read and understand blue prints, strong mathematical skills, and knowledge of using inspection equipment and inspecting parts. Direct tool and die maintenance or making experience required.

Job Title: Retail Merchandiser

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: N/A

Education: Bachelor's degree

Job ID: 2487476369

The Retail Merchandiser is a part-time position that performs service work in the retail stores such as grocery stores, drug stores, department stores and mass retailers. The RM is also responsible for building and maintaining relationships with store management.

Job Title: Program Manager

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Education: Bachelor's degree

Job ID: 2481373897

Responsible for planning, directing and overseeing the staff providing administrative management, for all activities.

Job Title: Master Technician Operator

Location: Madison

Pay: N/A

Education: Preferred experience with hydraulics, pneumatics, cooling systems

Preferred experience with electrical circuits

Preferred experience with mechanical drives

Job ID: 2487569999

Leads Dryer End shift crew in all reliability efforts.

Perform to standards without direct supervision, including standards for safety, quality, housekeeping, and productivity.

Operates, maintains, troubleshoots and prepares mechanical and electrical equipment and instrumentation.

Job Title: Light Equipment Operator

Location: Dublin

Pay: $13.24 Hourly

Education: Applicants must hold a Class A/CDL driving license

Job ID: 2469985613

Applicants must have considerable experience in the maintenance and

operation of trucks and machinery and possess a valid Georgia Class A

Commercial Driver’s License

Job Title: Production Supervisor

Location: Perry

Pay: N/A

Education: Four year technical degree in Engineering, Printing, or Packaging

Job ID: 2469134793

This position is designed to support the internal talent development initiatives of Graphic Packaging International, LLC

Job Title: Sales Associate

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Education: Applicants preferred to have at least a Bachelor's degree

Job ID: 2476317860

•Build and maintain strong relationships with internal and external business customers to contribute to the attainment of sales quotas

•Develop a high level of working knowledge about our products

•Develop television and digital advertising and marketing campaigns for new businesses and current clients

•Generate new business leads by prospecting and making cold calls to achieve and exceed sales goals

Job Title: Customer Service Representative

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: N/A

Education: High School Diploma, GED

Job ID: 2487764359

* Respond effectively and courteously to customer service inquiries, requests or complaints. Return all customer calls in a timely manner

* Notify the appropriate personnel to handle the customer's problems and concerns

* Research and resolve issues in a timely manner

Job Title: Field Technician I

Location: Dublin

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2465160923

Perform basic installations, disconnects, reconnects, service upgrades and downgrades, and relocates for residential single family, multi-family and/or multi-dwelling units

Job Title: Shipping Lead

Location: Perry

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2469216053

Ensures batch and non-batch managed materials are received in correctly and helps receive them when necessary.

Responds to emails, calls and voicemails to schedule shipping appointments.

