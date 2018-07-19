Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor
Job Title: Forklift operator
Location: Macon
Pay: N/A
Education: N/A
Job ID: 2481380307
Applicants must have at least 1 year experience.
Job Title: Line Cook
Location: Flovilla
Pay: $10.00 - $13.00 Hourly
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2476811840
* Prepare food in a restaurant
* Weigh and measured ingredients
* Prepare shellfish, vegetables.
* Bake, roast, broil, and steam meats, fish, vegetables, and other foods.
Job Title: Tool Maker
Location: Dublin
Pay: $12.00 - $20.00 Hourly
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2015766924
The Tool Maker is responsible for skilled and professional execution of tool maintenance activities. Ability to read and understand blue prints, strong mathematical skills, and knowledge of using inspection equipment and inspecting parts. Direct tool and die maintenance or making experience required.
Job Title: Retail Merchandiser
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: N/A
Education: Bachelor's degree
Job ID: 2487476369
The Retail Merchandiser is a part-time position that performs service work in the retail stores such as grocery stores, drug stores, department stores and mass retailers. The RM is also responsible for building and maintaining relationships with store management.
Job Title: Program Manager
Location: Macon
Pay: N/A
Education: Bachelor's degree
Job ID: 2481373897
Responsible for planning, directing and overseeing the staff providing administrative management, for all activities.
Job Title: Master Technician Operator
Location: Madison
Pay: N/A
Education: Preferred experience with hydraulics, pneumatics, cooling systems
Preferred experience with electrical circuits
Preferred experience with mechanical drives
Job ID: 2487569999
Leads Dryer End shift crew in all reliability efforts.
Perform to standards without direct supervision, including standards for safety, quality, housekeeping, and productivity.
Operates, maintains, troubleshoots and prepares mechanical and electrical equipment and instrumentation.
Job Title: Light Equipment Operator
Location: Dublin
Pay: $13.24 Hourly
Education: Applicants must hold a Class A/CDL driving license
Job ID: 2469985613
Applicants must have considerable experience in the maintenance and
operation of trucks and machinery and possess a valid Georgia Class A
Commercial Driver’s License
Job Title: Production Supervisor
Location: Perry
Pay: N/A
Education: Four year technical degree in Engineering, Printing, or Packaging
Job ID: 2469134793
This position is designed to support the internal talent development initiatives of Graphic Packaging International, LLC
Job Title: Sales Associate
Location: Macon
Pay: N/A
Education: Applicants preferred to have at least a Bachelor's degree
Job ID: 2476317860
•Build and maintain strong relationships with internal and external business customers to contribute to the attainment of sales quotas
•Develop a high level of working knowledge about our products
•Develop television and digital advertising and marketing campaigns for new businesses and current clients
•Generate new business leads by prospecting and making cold calls to achieve and exceed sales goals
Job Title: Customer Service Representative
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: N/A
Education: High School Diploma, GED
Job ID: 2487764359
* Respond effectively and courteously to customer service inquiries, requests or complaints. Return all customer calls in a timely manner
* Notify the appropriate personnel to handle the customer's problems and concerns
* Research and resolve issues in a timely manner
Job Title: Field Technician I
Location: Dublin
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2465160923
Perform basic installations, disconnects, reconnects, service upgrades and downgrades, and relocates for residential single family, multi-family and/or multi-dwelling units
Job Title: Shipping Lead
Location: Perry
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2469216053
Ensures batch and non-batch managed materials are received in correctly and helps receive them when necessary.
Responds to emails, calls and voicemails to schedule shipping appointments.