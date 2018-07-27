Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor

Job Title: Commercial Roofing Technician

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2495561621

Seeking experienced roofers to perform a variety of maintenance, repairs and other roofing-related services in the area. Experience in commercial roofing with built-up, EPDM, PVC and other forms of low-slope roofing systems a plus

Job Title: Mobile Sales Associate

Location: Covington

Pay: Uncapped commission, plus hourly wage

Education: N/A

Job ID: 2513886340

Must be willing to greet customers to build relationships and promote wireless products

Must have experience in the wireless or service industry; one year of sales experience can make all the difference in sales success

Job Title: Maintenance Technician

Location: Dublin

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2496742021

Assists in the performance of duties necessary to keep the physical structure and associated equipment of hospital in good repair. Minor electrical work, mechanical repairs and other duties relating to maintenance are the primary duties.

Job Title: Business Office Manager

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: $37,003.20 ($17.79/hr) - $45,032.00 ($21.65/hr)

Education: High school diploma or GED required, supplemented by training in computers, bookkeeping, and secretarial skills

Job ID: 2510030447

Supervises and evaluates assigned staff, directs work, processes employee concerns and problems, counsels and disciplines, and completes employee performance appraisals.

Job Title: A&P Mechanic

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Education: High School/ GED, A & P License required

Job ID: 2498613963

Examines, repairs, assembles, and tests aircraft accessories, such as engines, power brake units, auxiliary electric motors, spark igniters, valves, pumps, fuselage, wings, and oil and fuel tanks, using hand tools and testing devices, and following shop orders and manufacturer's specifications.

Job Title: Front Desk Receptionist

Location: Covington

Pay: N/A

Education: N/A

Job ID: 2499869313

Looking for a highly motivated self starter that can excel in a medical office environment. Punctuality and the ability to multi-task is a plus. A pleasing personality and the ability to provide excellent customer service is essential!

Job Title: RN Registered Nurse

Location: Dublin

Pay: Miscellaneous benefits

Education: Applicants must have at least a Bachelor's degree

Job ID: 2506088995

Observing, assessing, planning, implementing and evaluating nursing support

for well, chronic or acutely ill individuals in a community or small facility

setting

Job Title: Technical Order Manager

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: N/A

Education: High School/ GED

Job ID: 2513768500

This position requires knowledge of the complete technical publication background and experience in dealing with every aspect of technical data, from acquisition to printing and distribution.

Job Title: Field Service Forklift Technician / Mechanic

Location: Macon

Pay: Miscellaneous benefits

Education: High School or Equivalent

Job ID: 2511694407

The Technician is responsible for performing jobs involving servicing and repair of equipment, working both independently and on a team. Examples of the types of machinery that the candidate must be able to evaluate and repair include internal combustion lift trucks, electric lift trucks, allied products, and diesel engines.

Job Title: Inventory Associate

Location: Covington

Pay: $10.40 hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2506309415

Keeps the lot and its vehicles clean, presentable, and ready to sell. Parks and arranges vehicles for display,

detailing, minor repairs, and mows and trims grass areas as well as performing general shop clean up.

Job Title: Custodian

Location: Tennille

Pay: Leave benefits include Medical

Insurance, Dental and Vision

Education: Applicants must have at least 1 year experience

Job ID: 2498510743

Will keep building and grounds clean and safe. Will clean floors, windows, fixtures, stairs, restrooms and doors. Use of various machines such as buffer, vacuum cleaner, carpet machine, etc. and must know the regulations on safety measures when using harsh cleaners on the floors and other areas. Provide routine maintenance.

Job Title: Warehousing Specialist

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2506659475

Responsible for picking, packing, kitting, packaging, receipt and secure storage of products and materials.

