Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor
Job Title: Commercial Roofing Technician
Location: Macon
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2495561621
Seeking experienced roofers to perform a variety of maintenance, repairs and other roofing-related services in the area. Experience in commercial roofing with built-up, EPDM, PVC and other forms of low-slope roofing systems a plus
Job Title: Mobile Sales Associate
Location: Covington
Pay: Uncapped commission, plus hourly wage
Education: N/A
Job ID: 2513886340
Must be willing to greet customers to build relationships and promote wireless products
Must have experience in the wireless or service industry; one year of sales experience can make all the difference in sales success
Job Title: Maintenance Technician
Location: Dublin
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2496742021
Assists in the performance of duties necessary to keep the physical structure and associated equipment of hospital in good repair. Minor electrical work, mechanical repairs and other duties relating to maintenance are the primary duties.
Job Title: Business Office Manager
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: $37,003.20 ($17.79/hr) - $45,032.00 ($21.65/hr)
Education: High school diploma or GED required, supplemented by training in computers, bookkeeping, and secretarial skills
Job ID: 2510030447
Supervises and evaluates assigned staff, directs work, processes employee concerns and problems, counsels and disciplines, and completes employee performance appraisals.
Job Title: A&P Mechanic
Location: Macon
Pay: N/A
Education: High School/ GED, A & P License required
Job ID: 2498613963
Examines, repairs, assembles, and tests aircraft accessories, such as engines, power brake units, auxiliary electric motors, spark igniters, valves, pumps, fuselage, wings, and oil and fuel tanks, using hand tools and testing devices, and following shop orders and manufacturer's specifications.
Job Title: Front Desk Receptionist
Location: Covington
Pay: N/A
Education: N/A
Job ID: 2499869313
Looking for a highly motivated self starter that can excel in a medical office environment. Punctuality and the ability to multi-task is a plus. A pleasing personality and the ability to provide excellent customer service is essential!
Job Title: RN Registered Nurse
Location: Dublin
Pay: Miscellaneous benefits
Education: Applicants must have at least a Bachelor's degree
Job ID: 2506088995
Observing, assessing, planning, implementing and evaluating nursing support
for well, chronic or acutely ill individuals in a community or small facility
setting
Job Title: Technical Order Manager
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: N/A
Education: High School/ GED
Job ID: 2513768500
This position requires knowledge of the complete technical publication background and experience in dealing with every aspect of technical data, from acquisition to printing and distribution.
Job Title: Field Service Forklift Technician / Mechanic
Location: Macon
Pay: Miscellaneous benefits
Education: High School or Equivalent
Job ID: 2511694407
The Technician is responsible for performing jobs involving servicing and repair of equipment, working both independently and on a team. Examples of the types of machinery that the candidate must be able to evaluate and repair include internal combustion lift trucks, electric lift trucks, allied products, and diesel engines.
Job Title: Inventory Associate
Location: Covington
Pay: $10.40 hourly
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2506309415
Keeps the lot and its vehicles clean, presentable, and ready to sell. Parks and arranges vehicles for display,
detailing, minor repairs, and mows and trims grass areas as well as performing general shop clean up.
Job Title: Custodian
Location: Tennille
Pay: Leave benefits include Medical
Insurance, Dental and Vision
Education: Applicants must have at least 1 year experience
Job ID: 2498510743
Will keep building and grounds clean and safe. Will clean floors, windows, fixtures, stairs, restrooms and doors. Use of various machines such as buffer, vacuum cleaner, carpet machine, etc. and must know the regulations on safety measures when using harsh cleaners on the floors and other areas. Provide routine maintenance.
Job Title: Warehousing Specialist
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2506659475
Responsible for picking, packing, kitting, packaging, receipt and secure storage of products and materials.