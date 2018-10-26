Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.
Job Title: Maintenance Technician
Location: Macon
Pay: $14.00 Hourly
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2587204026
Responsibilities include completing assigned work orders for residents, performing general maintenance and repairs including, but not limited to, painting, electrical, carpentry, plumbing and on call emergencies. Must be able to work with limited supervision.
Job Title: Assembler
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or an accredited GED.
Job ID: 2796847897
Work from Engineering drawings, blueprints manufacturing specifications and procedures, quality procedures and instructions, operation and work sheets and company, military and customer specifications and procedures and verbal instructions
Job Title: Warehouse Associate
Location: Dublin
Pay: N/A
Education: N/A
Job ID: 2800645653
Will be scanning, labeling, and packing orders for shipment. Must have great attention to detail. Attendance incentives offered, and this could be a long term temp to perm position.
Job Title: Certified Nurse Aide
Location: Perry
Pay: $9.50 - $10.00 Hourly
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2783498347
We are searching for team-oriented healthcare professionals with a desire to exceed expectations while supporting the health, development, and well-being of those they serve.
Job Title: Territory Manager
Location: Macon
Pay: N/A
Education: Bachelor's degree
Job ID: 2793222529
The Territory Manager will be responsible for driving sales
revenue to exceed division priorities, define and develop new business
opportunities that clearly reflect the company’s vision and priorities, and
function in and contribute to overall team success.
Job Title: Personal Banker
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: N/A
Education: Associate’s or vocational degree
Job ID: 2796975507
Serve as primary contact for new account openings and cross-sell other
products and services to clients and prospects through proactive and reactive
client contact.
Job Title: Manager
Location: Dublin
Pay: N/A
Education: High School Diploma or GED
Job ID: 2798556597
Supervise and coordinate operations.
Provide leadership and development, and communicate expectations to all
associates in a professional and safe work environment
Job Title: Medical Office Administrator
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2785928406
Typical responsibilities include all aspects of the clinic administrative
operations from scheduling appointments, validating insurance and payment
authorization, inputting claims, processing payments, performing account
collections, conducting billing research and responding to telephone
inquiries.
Job Title: Material Handler
Location: Macon
Pay: $9.50 Hourly
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2798202347
Reads work order of follows oral instructions to ascertain materials or containers to be moved.
Loads and unloads materials onto or from pallets, trays, racks, carts, and shelves by hand.
Loads materials into vehicles and installs strapping, bracing, or padding to prevent shifting or damage in transit.
Job Title: Facility Maintenance Technician
Location: Eatonton
Pay: $10.00 - $12.00 Hourly
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2797674577
* Make repairs
* Use hand tools, power tools.
* Perform daily cleaning and upkeep of work areas
Job Title: Warehouse Associate
Location: Dublin
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2800645653
Will be scanning, labeling, and packing orders for shipment.
Job Title: Construction Electrician
Location: Byron
Pay: $10.00 - $18.00 Hourly
Education: N/A
Job ID: 2779610534
* Install and maintain electrical equipment
* Install and repair electrical equipment such as generators, transformers, circuit breakers, conduit systems, fixtures, wall sockets, plugs, switches.
* Test electrical circuits