Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Job Title: Maintenance Technician

Location: Macon

Pay: $14.00 Hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2587204026

Responsibilities include completing assigned work orders for residents, performing general maintenance and repairs including, but not limited to, painting, electrical, carpentry, plumbing and on call emergencies. Must be able to work with limited supervision.

Job Title: Assembler

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or an accredited GED.

Job ID: 2796847897

Work from Engineering drawings, blueprints manufacturing specifications and procedures, quality procedures and instructions, operation and work sheets and company, military and customer specifications and procedures and verbal instructions

Job Title: Warehouse Associate

Location: Dublin

Pay: N/A

Education: N/A

Job ID: 2800645653

Will be scanning, labeling, and packing orders for shipment. Must have great attention to detail. Attendance incentives offered, and this could be a long term temp to perm position.

Job Title: Certified Nurse Aide

Location: Perry

Pay: $9.50 - $10.00 Hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2783498347

We are searching for team-oriented healthcare professionals with a desire to exceed expectations while supporting the health, development, and well-being of those they serve.

Job Title: Territory Manager

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Education: Bachelor's degree

Job ID: 2793222529

The Territory Manager will be responsible for driving sales

revenue to exceed division priorities, define and develop new business

opportunities that clearly reflect the company’s vision and priorities, and

function in and contribute to overall team success.

Job Title: Personal Banker

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: N/A

Education: Associate’s or vocational degree

Job ID: 2796975507

Serve as primary contact for new account openings and cross-sell other

products and services to clients and prospects through proactive and reactive

client contact.

Job Title: Manager

Location: Dublin

Pay: N/A

Education: High School Diploma or GED

Job ID: 2798556597

Supervise and coordinate operations.

Provide leadership and development, and communicate expectations to all

associates in a professional and safe work environment

Job Title: Medical Office Administrator

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2785928406

Typical responsibilities include all aspects of the clinic administrative

operations from scheduling appointments, validating insurance and payment

authorization, inputting claims, processing payments, performing account

collections, conducting billing research and responding to telephone

inquiries.

Job Title: Material Handler

Location: Macon

Pay: $9.50 Hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2798202347

Reads work order of follows oral instructions to ascertain materials or containers to be moved.

Loads and unloads materials onto or from pallets, trays, racks, carts, and shelves by hand.

Loads materials into vehicles and installs strapping, bracing, or padding to prevent shifting or damage in transit.

Job Title: Facility Maintenance Technician

Location: Eatonton

Pay: $10.00 - $12.00 Hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2797674577

* Make repairs

* Use hand tools, power tools.

* Perform daily cleaning and upkeep of work areas

Job Title: Construction Electrician

Location: Byron

Pay: $10.00 - $18.00 Hourly

Education: N/A

Job ID: 2779610534

* Install and maintain electrical equipment

* Install and repair electrical equipment such as generators, transformers, circuit breakers, conduit systems, fixtures, wall sockets, plugs, switches.

* Test electrical circuits

