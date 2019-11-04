Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Job Title: General Day Cleaner

Location: Macon

Pay: $8.50

Job ID: 3311407097

Requirements: High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties:

Clean floors by sweeping, mopping, scrubbing, or vacuuming.

Gather and empty trash and replace trash bags.

Cleaning and stocking restrooms, breakrooms, and other areas.

Dust furniture, walls, machines, and equipment.

Polish windows and other surfaces as assigned.

Job Title: Retail Sales Associate

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3315509863

Requirements: High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Aids customers in completing purchases using established tools, and resolves issues promptly and professionally; maintains polished and professional presence and adherence to appearance guidelines.

Title: Forklift Driver

Location: Dublin

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3303716483

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties:

Ability to operate light and heavy equipment.

Ability to handle equipment, tools, knobs and switches.

Ability to follow written and oral instructions.

Ability to work well with others.

Job Title: Medical Transport Driver

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: $9.00-$12.00 Hour

Job ID: 3271823216

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Applicants must hold a Regular driving license.

Applicants must be at least 21.

Job Duties: Transports patients to and from medical offices.

Job Title: Shipping Technician

Location: Perry

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3301145159

Education: A High school diploma or equivalent

Job Duties: The Shipping Technician is to ensure that all materials are moved effectively in the plant, unload raw materials and properly stage materials within the facility using a powered fork truck and squeeze truck.

Job Title: Customer Care Representative

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3265951154

Education: A High school diploma or equivalent

Job Duties: Helping customers by scheduling routine service, keeping customer information current, and serving as a liaison between the client and field technicians.

Job Title: Sales Associate

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3315666373

Education: A High school diploma or equivalent

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 years old and hold a valid driving license.

Job Duties: The successful candidate will ensures that sales transactions are completed accurately, maintaining accurate work order files and formulas, stock shelves and set up displays, clean store equipment, and load and unload trucks.

Job Title: Packers

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: $8.00-$10.00 Hour

Job ID: 3313191557

Education: A High school diploma or equivalent

Job Duties: Pack household belongings for customers using supplies supplied by the company.

Job Title: Food Services Manager

Location: Dublin

Pay: $360.00-$550.00 Weekly

Job ID: 2963924790

Job Duties: Direct activities for a food and beverage service.

Job Title: Personal Care Assistant (PCA)

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3192593489

Education: A High school diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants preferred to hold the occupational license of CNA and Competency test and be at least 21 years old.

Job Duties: Completion of one of the following training requirements:

• Nurse aide certification from the Georgia Department of Community Health, Healthcare Facility Regulations Division (HFRD)

• Successful completion of a competency assessment for nurse aides

• A total of 40 hours of training. The aide receives at least 20 hours of this training prior to caring for members. The aide completes an additional 20 hours of training within the first six months of employment.