Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Job Title: Crew Member

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 3288703502

Complete transactions by greeting each guest, identifying the guest's request, operating point-of-sale terminals, making change accurately, completing loyalty transactions, and thanking guests.

Ensure the security of all cash, receipts and tickets.

Enforce the movie ratings system courteously and effectively. Uphold "zero tolerance" policy in regard to ID checking.

Job Title: General Production Laborer

Location: Warner Robins

Requirements: Must be at least 18 years old

Job ID: 3258549400

* Examine products to verify they met quality standards

* Observe equipment operations so that breakdowns are avoided

* Pack finished products

Job Title: Paving Marking Maintenance

Location: Dublin

Pay: $10.00 – $12.00hr

Requirements: Applicants must have a HS diploma/GED, be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver’s license

Job ID: 2949612014

On a state wide basis perform duties relating to the placement of highway pavement markings. This include road striping, the installation of raised pavement markers and intersection markings all performed under traffic.

Job Title: Family Advocate

Location: Macon

Pay: $8.50hr

Required: Associate’s degree, one year of experience and a valid driver’s license

Job ID: 3245293742

This position is responsible for providing intensive and comprehensive case management, services, support, and follow-up with enrolled children and their families in Head Start/Early Head Start Program. The Family Advocate assists parents with the planning, implementation, and evaluation of services and goals established during the enrollment process.

Job Title: Teacher Assistant

Location: Macon

Pay: $9.12 - $10.64hr

Requirements:Applicants preferred to have at least an Associate’s or vocational degree

Applicants must hold a Regular driving license

Applicant must have Child Development Associate (CDA) credential

Job ID: 3003199575

Duties include working in conjunction with teachers in the implementation of lesson plans, Individual Education Plans for each child, and the setup and organization of a neat and orderly classroom. Responsible for helping the teacher observe, assess, redirect and record behavior of all children assigned to classroom, maintaining all necessary records, making home visits, and coordinating classroom volunteers.

Job Title: Collector

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: High School diploma or equivalent required and 1-3 years of experience in payment collection.

Job ID: 3177392776

Assimilates and reviews delinquent account records and relative information to determine which customers must be contacted for collection of overdue accounts; verifies accuracy of accounts using calculator and computer.

Locates customers via telephone calls to collect installments, overdue accounts, or non-payable checks; obtains copy of customers' credit bureau reports; utilizes the Internet and Credit Bureau Investigation (CBI) machine to skip-trace/locate missing debtors.

Job Title: Leadman, Machine Erecting Millwright

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Negotiable

Requirement: High school diploma or equivalent, 5 months experience and a non- commercial vehicle driving license.

Job ID: 2822651109

A millwright’s position includes erecting, installing, maintenance, repairing or monitoring of heavy equipment and machinery.

Job Title: Shift Manager

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: Competitive

Requirement: Must have experience in manufacturing

Job ID: 3296273447

As a Shift Manager, you'll be responsible for overseeing daily operations on a shift by

shift basis. You will be the quarter back of the restaurant management Team, making

sure every shift operates smoothly.

Job Title: Manufacturing Technician I

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma or some college related to the field, 2 years of experience in a manufacturing environment and a valid driver’s license.

Job ID: 3278846742

The Manufacturing Technician I will responsible for assembling water treatment equipment in our Macon, GA plant

Job Title: Onsite Representative

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Education: HS diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience

Job ID: 3227309246

The On-Site Representative is accountable for representing Wesco Aircraft at customer production sites, interacting and coordinating directly with the Customer Administrator and on-site functional area managers to effectively maintain and replenish customer supply bins; and for providing an on-site presence and liaison to assist in monitoring stock levels, resolving issues and expediting critical needs in support of customer requirements.