Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.
Job Title: Crew Member
Location: Milledgeville
Job ID: 3288703502
Complete transactions by greeting each guest, identifying the guest's request, operating point-of-sale terminals, making change accurately, completing loyalty transactions, and thanking guests.
Ensure the security of all cash, receipts and tickets.
Enforce the movie ratings system courteously and effectively. Uphold "zero tolerance" policy in regard to ID checking.
Job Title: General Production Laborer
Location: Warner Robins
Requirements: Must be at least 18 years old
Job ID: 3258549400
* Examine products to verify they met quality standards
* Observe equipment operations so that breakdowns are avoided
* Pack finished products
Job Title: Paving Marking Maintenance
Location: Dublin
Pay: $10.00 – $12.00hr
Requirements: Applicants must have a HS diploma/GED, be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver’s license
Job ID: 2949612014
On a state wide basis perform duties relating to the placement of highway pavement markings. This include road striping, the installation of raised pavement markers and intersection markings all performed under traffic.
Job Title: Family Advocate
Location: Macon
Pay: $8.50hr
Required: Associate’s degree, one year of experience and a valid driver’s license
Job ID: 3245293742
This position is responsible for providing intensive and comprehensive case management, services, support, and follow-up with enrolled children and their families in Head Start/Early Head Start Program. The Family Advocate assists parents with the planning, implementation, and evaluation of services and goals established during the enrollment process.
Job Title: Teacher Assistant
Location: Macon
Pay: $9.12 - $10.64hr
Requirements:Applicants preferred to have at least an Associate’s or vocational degree
Applicants must hold a Regular driving license
Applicant must have Child Development Associate (CDA) credential
Job ID: 3003199575
Duties include working in conjunction with teachers in the implementation of lesson plans, Individual Education Plans for each child, and the setup and organization of a neat and orderly classroom. Responsible for helping the teacher observe, assess, redirect and record behavior of all children assigned to classroom, maintaining all necessary records, making home visits, and coordinating classroom volunteers.
Job Title: Collector
Location: Dublin
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: High School diploma or equivalent required and 1-3 years of experience in payment collection.
Job ID: 3177392776
Assimilates and reviews delinquent account records and relative information to determine which customers must be contacted for collection of overdue accounts; verifies accuracy of accounts using calculator and computer.
Locates customers via telephone calls to collect installments, overdue accounts, or non-payable checks; obtains copy of customers' credit bureau reports; utilizes the Internet and Credit Bureau Investigation (CBI) machine to skip-trace/locate missing debtors.
Job Title: Leadman, Machine Erecting Millwright
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: Negotiable
Requirement: High school diploma or equivalent, 5 months experience and a non- commercial vehicle driving license.
Job ID: 2822651109
A millwright’s position includes erecting, installing, maintenance, repairing or monitoring of heavy equipment and machinery.
Job Title: Shift Manager
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: Competitive
Requirement: Must have experience in manufacturing
Job ID: 3296273447
As a Shift Manager, you'll be responsible for overseeing daily operations on a shift by
shift basis. You will be the quarter back of the restaurant management Team, making
sure every shift operates smoothly.
Job Title: Manufacturing Technician I
Location: Macon
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: HS diploma or some college related to the field, 2 years of experience in a manufacturing environment and a valid driver’s license.
Job ID: 3278846742
The Manufacturing Technician I will responsible for assembling water treatment equipment in our Macon, GA plant
Job Title: Onsite Representative
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: Competitive
Education: HS diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience
Job ID: 3227309246
The On-Site Representative is accountable for representing Wesco Aircraft at customer production sites, interacting and coordinating directly with the Customer Administrator and on-site functional area managers to effectively maintain and replenish customer supply bins; and for providing an on-site presence and liaison to assist in monitoring stock levels, resolving issues and expediting critical needs in support of customer requirements.