x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 12)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title:    Human Resources Coordinator

Location:    Perry

Pay:        Competitive

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree preferred with two (2) years of experience

Job ID:    6692941710

The Human Resources Coordinator will provide expertise and support in all aspects of HR including hourly recruitment, on boarding, performance management, discipline, employee relations, benefits, compensation administration and compliance. 

-----------

Job Title:    CNA

Location:    Macon

Pay:        $12.00hr - $15.00hr

Requirements: CNA certificate from the State of GA, valid driver’s license and be at least 18 years old

Job ID:        6402009786

Will assist patients with activities of daily living; transports patients to and from dining areas and assists with their feeding; reports patient's health, comfort, and safety observations such as skin integrity, elimination, care of pain, excessive sleep, etc.; takes and records patient's temperature, pulse, blood pressure, and weight; and provides emotional support to patients and their families.

-----------

Title:              Collections Clerk

Location:    Dublin

Pay:        Competitive 

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and six (6) months of experience

Job ID:    6268983567

Will post payments and process the daily cash report for balancing; maintain daily reports in excel spread sheet; complete all paperwork work for legal filings, which includes corresponding with Magistrate Court as necessary; and

separate incoming mail and distributing it to the appropriate personnel.

-----------

Job Title:    Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

Location:    Milledgeville

Pay:        Competitive

Education:    HS Diploma/GED, LPN/LVN license, one (1) year of experience and current CPR certificate 

Job ID:       6698743124

Will perform patient assessments through observation and interviews, provide chronic hemodialysis therapy, monitor vital signs, collect patient data, and assist with machine and systems monitoring as required.

-----------

Job Title:     Service Center Specialist

Location:     Macon

Job ID:     5984581152

Requirements: Applicants must have an Associate’s degree in Human Services or Social Work and one year of work experience in case management 

Job Duties:    Service Center Specialists handle the day-to-day management of clients to include determining client eligibility, client assessment, community resources research, detailed documentation and follow-up of client assessments and conducting site/home visits.

-----------

Job Title:    Human Resources Coordinator

Location:    Warner Robins

Job ID:         6697947444

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 20 years of experience

Job Duties:      Responsible for day-to-day operational project activities and aircraft maintenance technician tasks for aircraft repair and overhaul of aircraft components, primarily C-5. 

-----------

Job Title:      Mechanic-Fleet

Location:     East Dublin

Job ID:     6698347904

Requirements:  HS diploma/GED and three (3) years of experience

Job Duties:   Performs all preventive maintenance and repair work necessary on fleet trucks/ trailers and other company equipment. Responsible for general day-to-day operation of vehicle maintenance and repair of all company trucks/trailers and other company equipment. Maintains clean environment.

-----------

Job Title:    Equipment Operator    

Location:    Milledgeville

Job ID:         6710483864

Requirements: High school diploma/GED and valid CDL 

Job Duties:   Will be responsible for operating various equipment to assist with the maintenance and repair of city streets and sidewalks..

Related Articles