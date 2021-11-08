Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 12)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Human Resources Coordinator

Location: Perry

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree preferred with two (2) years of experience

Job ID: 6692941710

The Human Resources Coordinator will provide expertise and support in all aspects of HR including hourly recruitment, on boarding, performance management, discipline, employee relations, benefits, compensation administration and compliance.

-----------

Job Title: CNA

Location: Macon

Pay: $12.00hr - $15.00hr

Requirements: CNA certificate from the State of GA, valid driver’s license and be at least 18 years old

Job ID: 6402009786

Will assist patients with activities of daily living; transports patients to and from dining areas and assists with their feeding; reports patient's health, comfort, and safety observations such as skin integrity, elimination, care of pain, excessive sleep, etc.; takes and records patient's temperature, pulse, blood pressure, and weight; and provides emotional support to patients and their families.

-----------

Title: Collections Clerk

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and six (6) months of experience

Job ID: 6268983567

Will post payments and process the daily cash report for balancing; maintain daily reports in excel spread sheet; complete all paperwork work for legal filings, which includes corresponding with Magistrate Court as necessary; and

separate incoming mail and distributing it to the appropriate personnel.

-----------

Job Title: Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Education: HS Diploma/GED, LPN/LVN license, one (1) year of experience and current CPR certificate

Job ID: 6698743124

Will perform patient assessments through observation and interviews, provide chronic hemodialysis therapy, monitor vital signs, collect patient data, and assist with machine and systems monitoring as required.

-----------

Job Title: Service Center Specialist

Location: Macon

Job ID: 5984581152

Requirements: Applicants must have an Associate’s degree in Human Services or Social Work and one year of work experience in case management

Job Duties: Service Center Specialists handle the day-to-day management of clients to include determining client eligibility, client assessment, community resources research, detailed documentation and follow-up of client assessments and conducting site/home visits.

-----------

Job Title: Human Resources Coordinator

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 6697947444

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 20 years of experience

Job Duties: Responsible for day-to-day operational project activities and aircraft maintenance technician tasks for aircraft repair and overhaul of aircraft components, primarily C-5.

-----------

Job Title: Mechanic-Fleet

Location: East Dublin

Job ID: 6698347904

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and three (3) years of experience

Job Duties: Performs all preventive maintenance and repair work necessary on fleet trucks/ trailers and other company equipment. Responsible for general day-to-day operation of vehicle maintenance and repair of all company trucks/trailers and other company equipment. Maintains clean environment.

-----------

Job Title: Equipment Operator

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 6710483864

Requirements: High school diploma/GED and valid CDL