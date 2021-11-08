Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 12)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.
Job Title: Human Resources Coordinator
Location: Perry
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree preferred with two (2) years of experience
Job ID: 6692941710
The Human Resources Coordinator will provide expertise and support in all aspects of HR including hourly recruitment, on boarding, performance management, discipline, employee relations, benefits, compensation administration and compliance.
-----------
Job Title: CNA
Location: Macon
Pay: $12.00hr - $15.00hr
Requirements: CNA certificate from the State of GA, valid driver’s license and be at least 18 years old
Job ID: 6402009786
Will assist patients with activities of daily living; transports patients to and from dining areas and assists with their feeding; reports patient's health, comfort, and safety observations such as skin integrity, elimination, care of pain, excessive sleep, etc.; takes and records patient's temperature, pulse, blood pressure, and weight; and provides emotional support to patients and their families.
-----------
Title: Collections Clerk
Location: Dublin
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: HS diploma/GED and six (6) months of experience
Job ID: 6268983567
Will post payments and process the daily cash report for balancing; maintain daily reports in excel spread sheet; complete all paperwork work for legal filings, which includes corresponding with Magistrate Court as necessary; and
separate incoming mail and distributing it to the appropriate personnel.
-----------
Job Title: Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: Competitive
Education: HS Diploma/GED, LPN/LVN license, one (1) year of experience and current CPR certificate
Job ID: 6698743124
Will perform patient assessments through observation and interviews, provide chronic hemodialysis therapy, monitor vital signs, collect patient data, and assist with machine and systems monitoring as required.
-----------
Job Title: Service Center Specialist
Location: Macon
Job ID: 5984581152
Requirements: Applicants must have an Associate’s degree in Human Services or Social Work and one year of work experience in case management
Job Duties: Service Center Specialists handle the day-to-day management of clients to include determining client eligibility, client assessment, community resources research, detailed documentation and follow-up of client assessments and conducting site/home visits.
-----------
Job Title: Human Resources Coordinator
Location: Warner Robins
Job ID: 6697947444
Requirements: Applicants must have at least 20 years of experience
Job Duties: Responsible for day-to-day operational project activities and aircraft maintenance technician tasks for aircraft repair and overhaul of aircraft components, primarily C-5.
-----------
Job Title: Mechanic-Fleet
Location: East Dublin
Job ID: 6698347904
Requirements: HS diploma/GED and three (3) years of experience
Job Duties: Performs all preventive maintenance and repair work necessary on fleet trucks/ trailers and other company equipment. Responsible for general day-to-day operation of vehicle maintenance and repair of all company trucks/trailers and other company equipment. Maintains clean environment.
-----------
Job Title: Equipment Operator
Location: Milledgeville
Job ID: 6710483864
Requirements: High school diploma/GED and valid CDL
Job Duties: Will be responsible for operating various equipment to assist with the maintenance and repair of city streets and sidewalks..