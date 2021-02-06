Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 19)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Cashier

Location: Macon

Job ID: 6741958093

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and be at least 18 years old

Job Duties: The cashier ensures proper ticket handling and guest payments while delivering service that exceeds our customer/client's expectations. Will be responsible for taking payments and assisting guests as they enter or exit the property.

-------------

Job Title: EHS Manager

Location: Kathleen

Job ID: 6740975573

Requirements: Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree and five (5) years of experience

Job Duties: The Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Manager will establish, execute, and deliver facility-specific EHS plans that support the overall EHS objectives.

-------------

Job Title: DHS/DCSS Child Support Services Agent 1

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 6741934453

Requirements: Associate’s degree and one (1) year of experience

Job Duties: Under direct supervision, establishes and enforces child support obligations of responsible parents. Coordinates child support activities with legal, judicial, and public organizations.

-------------

Job Title: Cold Drink Equipment Installer 1

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 6720818349

Requirements: High school diploma/GED, and valid driver’s license and at least 21 years old

Job Duties: The Cold Drink Equipment Installer 1 is responsible for the preparation, delivery, returning and moving of vending machines and coolers. Completes general repairs of machines from movement, excluding refrigerant.

-------------

Job Title: Food Service Worker

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and the ability to lift up to 50lbs

Job ID: 6725562024

Prepares, assists, or instructs inmate labor and/or team members in the preparation of a variety of food items in accordance with departmental work production standards, standardized recipes, and work instructions.

-------------

Job Title: Member Solutions Representative 1

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma /GED, five (5) years of experience and valid driver’s license

Job ID: 6729660681

Will be involved in taking high call volume and high office traffic to complete service orders/applications and encodes information into multiple computer programs. Coordinates billing solutions and promotes the sale of various services. Engages with members to explain bills, offer energy conservation ideas and help members understand energy usage, along with finding the best solutions. Encodes payments, collects monies and balances cash drawer when needed.

-------------

Title: Senior Credit Specialist

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and two (2) years of credit and collection experience

Job ID: 6728950171

Will be responsible for protecting the companies' position in accounts receivable by focusing on the collection and maintenance of customer accounts. This position acts as a company representative in upholding quality customer service, consistently maintaining professionalism, and fostering a positive company image.

-------------

Job Title: Refrigeration Technician

Location: Louisville

Pay: Competitive

Education: HS Diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience

Job ID: 6648447623

Will maintain, diagnose, repair, rebuild, adjust, perform preventive maintenance, and install equipment within and around the facility so as to keep the production operational and have zero loss of production.