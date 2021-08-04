Now Hiring: Central Georgia Job Openings (August 5)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Senior Manager, Human Resources

Location: Macon

Job ID: 6688780004

Requirements: Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree and 10 years of experience

Job Duties: The Sr. Human Resource Manager is responsible for hiring, engaging, developing and retaining our diverse employee workforce. He/she will lead the client groups HR practices and objectives that will provide an employee-oriented; high performance culture that emphasizes empowerment, quality, productivity, and ongoing development.

-------

Job Title: Forklift Driver

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 6684677776

Requirements: Applicants must have a HS diploma/GED and forklift certification.

Job Duties: Will transport raw materials to the production area and finished goods to the warehouse. Must operate forklift in a safe manner. Responsible for the handling of goods to minimize/prevent damage to raw materials and finished goods as well as properly storing items where they belong.

-------

Job Title: Client Support Worker

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 6688805994

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, a valid driver’s license and at least 21 years old and a valid driver’s license.

Job Duties: The Client Support Worker assists with daily living activities at the person's home, in a daytime non-residential facility or a residential facility. Observes and monitors clients behavior and charts observations and incidents. Provides training of basic personal and social skills, simple academics, or work skills to consumers/students in a state school, hospital, juvenile detention facility, residence, group home, workshop, or supported employment environment. May assist with meal preparation, ensuring or encouraging client group activity, providing transportation, and/or limited case management.

-------

Job Title: Enrollment Coach Assistant

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 6684672206

Requirements: High school diploma/GED and valid driver’s license

Job Duties: The Enrollment Coach Assistant is responsible for supporting the Enrollment Coaches in both academic and student account processes. This position will be the point of contact for financial aid, transcript & JSTs retrievals/processing, attending recruiting events and prepare paperwork for students’ admittance.

-------

Job Title: Bus Driver (Part-Time)

Location: Macon

Pay: $14.33hr

Requirements: HS Diploma/GED and Class A or B CDL license w/P & S endorsement.

Job ID: 6684303506

Will transport Head Start students (ages 3 to 4 years) in buses to and from schools throughout Macon-Bibb and Monroe County, field trips to various areas and delivering meals to satellite Head Start locations.

-------

Job Title: Communication Specialist

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: $17.49

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and a valid driver’s license

Job ID: 6679606564

This position is responsible for creating content, developing, and implementing communications strategies that strengthen the city’s presence in the community, building awareness of programs and resources, and increasing transparency in government operations.

-------

Title: Packer II

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and ability to lift 50lbs

Job ID: 6688768784

Pack aluminum frames into boxes with regard to shape, color, quality as required by order; Enter order data into computer. Apply shipping label to boxes. Offload conveyors of packed boxes and place on appropriate pallets with respect to number, branch code or next destination. Pack brake metal radius, flat sheet and non-standard items as required by the order.

-------

Job Title: Custodian (Part-time)

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Education: HS Diploma/GED and valid driver’s license

Job ID: 6391618848