Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.
Job Title: Operator - Forklift/Truck Jockey
Location: Macon
Pay: N/A
Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High school diploma or equivalent and have at least 6 months experience, along with a Regular driving license.
Applicant must have forklift operating skills and certification.
Job ID: 3144841353
Job Duties: Operate a forklift to move product in warehouse and move trucks around the dock in a safe and efficient manner.
Job Title: Sheet Metal Helper
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: N/A
Job ID: 2735362779
Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High school diploma or equivalent
Job Duties: Needed experience sheet metal helper with two (2) years’ experience in sheet metal building construction. NO AIRCRAFT METAL WORKERS need to apply. Must have a valid Georgia driver’s license, and pass drug testing. Pay rate depends upon experience.
Job Title: Administrative Specialist
Location: Dublin
Pay: Hourly pay not disclosed
Job ID: 3147040251
Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High school diploma or equivalent
and must have 2 years verifiable customer service experience. (Property management or leasing experience preferred.), and be proficient in Microsoft office and be able to operate office equipment, scanners, faxes, and printers.
Job Duties: Tenant Services Representative. Manage work-order related items for commercial and residential (lease) properties. Order and direct repairs and maintenance with internal maintenance crew and outside vendors. Maintain progress and status of work orders in property management software system. Meet state and federal regulations regarding tenancy, maintenance, terms of lease.
Job Title: Line Operator
Location: Milledgeville
Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Must have at least one year of experience
Must be at least 18 years old
Pay: $10.00 - $12.00 Hourly
Job ID: 3124461211
Job Duties: Transfer coils. Weigh coils. Pack coils. Put coils on pallets. Wrap pallets. Band pallets. Clean up work area. Notify Line Lead of machine malfunctions. Trouble shoot malfunctions.
Job Title: Dishwasher
Location: Macon
Pay: Competitive
Job ID: 3141117269
Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 years’ experience
Clean dishes, Clean a clean kitchen, clean food preparation equipment, Wash flatware, Wash glasses and cups, Keep work areas clean and sanitary, clean garbage cans, Move trash to designated areas
Job Title: Drivers/Movers
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: Starting pay $10/hr, paid weekly
Requirements: Applicants must be at least 21
Applicants must hold a Regular driving license
Job ID: 3125636791
Job Duties: Drive moving trucks and load and unload household good, Follow with traffic rules and regulations, Inspect and ensured vehicle supplies and equipment are in safe working order, including gas, oil, water, tires, lights, brakes, Load and unloaded vehicles, Get signed receipts for delivered materials, maintain vehicle logs, Drive and operated a truck 26 feet long or smaller
Title: Customer Service Associate
Location: Eatonton
Pay: N/A
Requirements: Must be at least 18, Applicants preferred to hold a Regular driving license
Job ID: 3122262741
Job Duties: Advise customers on use and care of merchandise, Answer telephones to provide information and receive orders, Compute charges for merchandise or services and receive payments, Explain rental fees, policies and procedures, Greet customers and discuss the type, quality, and quantity of merchandise
Job Title: Replenishment / Forklift operator (2nd shift)
Location: Dublin
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: HS diploma/equivalent and one year of experience
Job ID: 3146800531
Job Duties: Working in a fast pace warehouse environment, loading and unloading product utilizing forklift equipment. Must be able to lift up to 50lbs and have prior experience operating forklift equipment. Position will require being on feet throughout 8 hour shift and must be available for overtime work. Stocking product using RF scanner unit.
Job Title: Customer Service Representative
Location: Macon
Pay: N/A
Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High school diploma or equivalent
Applicants must be at least 18
Job ID: 3127627481
Job Duties: Place calls to existing patient base regarding refills of medical supplies. Customer Service Representatives are on a dialer system, taking inbound/outbound calls. Provide prompt, reliable, and accurate information to customers. Educate customers about our products and services.
Job Title: Awning/Tent Erector
Location: Dublin
Pay: Competitive
Education: High School Diploma/GED and valid driver’s license
Job ID: 3137784765
Job Duties: Perform manual labor, Load and unloaded materials, Operate winches and hoisting devices, Move materials on worksites, Move material by hand, Maintain production sheets, Assemble product containers, Pack containers, Check incoming materials against invoices, Ensure a clean and safe working environment, Follow all safety rules and regulations
Job Title: Maintenance Manager
Location: Kathleen
Pay: Competitive
Education: High School Diploma, GED and/or equivalent work experience
Requirements: Four years of vehicle, equipment and hydraulic maintenance experience. Two years of experience as a supervisor, manager or other leadership role.
Valid commercial driver's license preferred. A Mechanic school certification and/or ASE certification is preferred
Job ID: 3146804511
Job Duties: Manage the department staff with responsibility for hiring, training, scheduling work assignments, managing performance; disciplining and authorizing overtime. Serve as an integral part of the facilities management team in assuring coordination of efforts of all departments in providing quality service to customers, budget preparation, and goal attainment.
Job Title: Caretaker, Grounds
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: $26,000 Annual
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Requirements: 6 months to one-year experience; Basic knowledge of general construction and facility operation and ground maintenance including landscaping, using hand or power tools or equipment.
Job ID: 3155331283
Job Duties: Mows, edges, trims lawns, plants, waters, fertilizes and makes repairs to sprinkler systems when required. Performs preventive maintenance on all tools, equipment, and ensures materials are cleaned and properly maintained. Conducts preventive maintenance checks pertaining to grounds area and/or state cemeteries or park facilities. Makes improvements to walk ways, lanes, sheds, and benches, including painting and minor repairs.