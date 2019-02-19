Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Job Title: Operator - Forklift/Truck Jockey

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High school diploma or equivalent and have at least 6 months experience, along with a Regular driving license.

Applicant must have forklift operating skills and certification.

Job ID: 3144841353

Job Duties: Operate a forklift to move product in warehouse and move trucks around the dock in a safe and efficient manner.

Job Title: Sheet Metal Helper

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 2735362779

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High school diploma or equivalent

Job Duties: Needed experience sheet metal helper with two (2) years’ experience in sheet metal building construction. NO AIRCRAFT METAL WORKERS need to apply. Must have a valid Georgia driver’s license, and pass drug testing. Pay rate depends upon experience.

Job Title: Administrative Specialist

Location: Dublin

Pay: Hourly pay not disclosed

Job ID: 3147040251

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High school diploma or equivalent

and must have 2 years verifiable customer service experience. (Property management or leasing experience preferred.), and be proficient in Microsoft office and be able to operate office equipment, scanners, faxes, and printers.

Job Duties: Tenant Services Representative. Manage work-order related items for commercial and residential (lease) properties. Order and direct repairs and maintenance with internal maintenance crew and outside vendors. Maintain progress and status of work orders in property management software system. Meet state and federal regulations regarding tenancy, maintenance, terms of lease.

Job Title: Line Operator

Location: Milledgeville

Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Must have at least one year of experience

Must be at least 18 years old

Pay: $10.00 - $12.00 Hourly

Job ID: 3124461211

Job Duties: Transfer coils. Weigh coils. Pack coils. Put coils on pallets. Wrap pallets. Band pallets. Clean up work area. Notify Line Lead of machine malfunctions. Trouble shoot malfunctions.

Job Title: Dishwasher

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Job ID: 3141117269

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 years’ experience

Clean dishes, Clean a clean kitchen, clean food preparation equipment, Wash flatware, Wash glasses and cups, Keep work areas clean and sanitary, clean garbage cans, Move trash to designated areas

Job Title: Drivers/Movers

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: Starting pay $10/hr, paid weekly

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 21

Applicants must hold a Regular driving license

Job ID: 3125636791

Job Duties: Drive moving trucks and load and unload household good, Follow with traffic rules and regulations, Inspect and ensured vehicle supplies and equipment are in safe working order, including gas, oil, water, tires, lights, brakes, Load and unloaded vehicles, Get signed receipts for delivered materials, maintain vehicle logs, Drive and operated a truck 26 feet long or smaller

Title: Customer Service Associate

Location: Eatonton

Pay: N/A

Requirements: Must be at least 18, Applicants preferred to hold a Regular driving license

Job ID: 3122262741

Job Duties: Advise customers on use and care of merchandise, Answer telephones to provide information and receive orders, Compute charges for merchandise or services and receive payments, Explain rental fees, policies and procedures, Greet customers and discuss the type, quality, and quantity of merchandise

Job Title: Replenishment / Forklift operator (2nd shift)

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/equivalent and one year of experience

Job ID: 3146800531

Job Duties: Working in a fast pace warehouse environment, loading and unloading product utilizing forklift equipment. Must be able to lift up to 50lbs and have prior experience operating forklift equipment. Position will require being on feet throughout 8 hour shift and must be available for overtime work. Stocking product using RF scanner unit.

Job Title: Customer Service Representative

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High school diploma or equivalent

Applicants must be at least 18

Job ID: 3127627481

Job Duties: Place calls to existing patient base regarding refills of medical supplies. Customer Service Representatives are on a dialer system, taking inbound/outbound calls. Provide prompt, reliable, and accurate information to customers. Educate customers about our products and services.

Job Title: Awning/Tent Erector

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Education: High School Diploma/GED and valid driver’s license

Job ID: 3137784765

Job Duties: Perform manual labor, Load and unloaded materials, Operate winches and hoisting devices, Move materials on worksites, Move material by hand, Maintain production sheets, Assemble product containers, Pack containers, Check incoming materials against invoices, Ensure a clean and safe working environment, Follow all safety rules and regulations

Job Title: Maintenance Manager

Location: Kathleen

Pay: Competitive

Education: High School Diploma, GED and/or equivalent work experience

Requirements: Four years of vehicle, equipment and hydraulic maintenance experience. Two years of experience as a supervisor, manager or other leadership role.

Valid commercial driver's license preferred. A Mechanic school certification and/or ASE certification is preferred

Job ID: 3146804511

Job Duties: Manage the department staff with responsibility for hiring, training, scheduling work assignments, managing performance; disciplining and authorizing overtime. Serve as an integral part of the facilities management team in assuring coordination of efforts of all departments in providing quality service to customers, budget preparation, and goal attainment.

Job Title: Caretaker, Grounds

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: $26,000 Annual

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Requirements: 6 months to one-year experience; Basic knowledge of general construction and facility operation and ground maintenance including landscaping, using hand or power tools or equipment.

Job ID: 3155331283

Job Duties: Mows, edges, trims lawns, plants, waters, fertilizes and makes repairs to sprinkler systems when required. Performs preventive maintenance on all tools, equipment, and ensures materials are cleaned and properly maintained. Conducts preventive maintenance checks pertaining to grounds area and/or state cemeteries or park facilities. Makes improvements to walk ways, lanes, sheds, and benches, including painting and minor repairs.