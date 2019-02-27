Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Job Title: Automotive Technician

Location: Perry

Pay: Competitive

Education: HS diploma or equivalent certification preferred

Valid driver’s license required

Job ID: 3180687354

* Inspect and test vehicles

* Estimate repair costs

* Get approval to make repairs

* Repair and adjusted brake systems

* Service disc brakes, drum brakes, hydraulics.

* Use electronic test equipment

* Find problems in fuel systems, ignition systems, emissions control systems.

* Repair and replace ball joint suspensions, brake shoes, wheel bearings.

* Remove, replaced, and aligned tires

* Inspect and tested new vehicles

Job Title: Health Unit Coordinator

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: Competitive

Education: HS diploma or equivalent certification required

Requirements: One (1) year administrative experience in a healthcare field or one (1) year experience in a military administrative healthcare skill code.

Job ID: 3180918424

Responsible for bed assignment for admission of patients in assigned area. Maintains up to date medical records and order entry on all patients in the unit. Performs clerical and receptionist duties. Performs other patient comfort duties needed to maintain the flow of patient care within the system.

Job Title: Grounds Maintenance Worker

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Negotiable

Education: HS diploma or GED

Requirements: Applicants preferred to have GA CDL license

Job ID: 3169663702

This position is responsible for performing general laboring duties to assist in grounds maintenance of city parks, cemeteries, streets, right-of-ways and facilities.

Job Title: Warehouse Specialist 1

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Education: High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Requirements:One (1) year of distribution warehouse experience.

Job ID: 3172370280

A Warehouse Specialist selects product and loads trucks, moving product between the loading dock and the warehouse and moving product within the warehouse.

Job Title: Cleaning Maid

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Education: High school diploma or equivalent certification required

Job ID: 3167051006

Responsible for cleaning houses & commercial building. Vacuums, washes dishes, sweeps floors, launders clothes, cleans and scrubs counters, and dusts surfaces. Individual must have own transportation and valid Georgia drivers licenses.

Job Title: Carpenter

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Education: High school diploma or equivalent certification required.

Requirements: Two (2) years of experience and valid driver’s license

Job ID: 3165919176

* Use wood and other materials to build structures

* Read and interpret specs, building plans, sketches, work orders.

* Prepare project layout

* Decide on project requirements including dimensions, materials, personnel.

* Make sure materials are satisfactory

* Mark cutting lines on materials

* Cut materials to specified measurements

* Put up scaffolding and ladders

* Maintain a safe and clean environment

* Use leveler to verify structure

* Experience in carpentry including drywell, flooring, painting, plumbing.

Job Title: Equipment Operator

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Negotiable

Education: HS diploma or GED required

Job ID: 3169675662

Under the general direction of the Cemetery and Parks Supervisor, this position is responsible for operating various equipment to assist with the maintenance and repair of city parks and cemeteries.

Job Title: Clerical/Warehouse Position

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Education: 2-year college degree in accounting/business OR be actively pursuing a 2-year college degree in accounting/business

Requirements: 2+ years of experience in budget tracking and reporting, ordering, shipping and receiving, scheduling, and quality are preferred.

Job ID: 3181074024

Will work in an administrative and warehouse environment.

Job Title: Yard Loader – 2nd Shift

Location: Perry

Pay: Competitive

Education: HS diploma or equivalent certification

Job ID: 3177280746

A Yard Loader is responsible for safely and accurately loading and unloading all deliveries made and received. A Yard Loader must demonstrate safe and proper vehicle operation at all times.

Job Title: Forklift Operator

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Education: Applicant preferred to have HS diploma/GED and forklift certification

Job ID: 3178388526

Operate a forklift to unload full goods while traveling safely to storage area to load full goods and dunnage by performing the following duties:

Verify all product (full goods) incoming and outgoing.

Correctly rotate product.

Stack loads properly.

Perform general housekeeping duties.

Sign pick tickets after trucks are loaded.

Chock trucks using glad hands to prevent trucks from pulling off.

Perform daily forklift inspections.

Job Title: Collector

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma or GED and one (1) year of experience in payment collection

Job ID: 3177392776

Assimilates and reviews delinquent account records and relative information to determine which customers must be contacted for collection of overdue accounts; verifies accuracy of accounts using calculator and computer.

Job Title: Animal Shelter Worker – Part time

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: $8.00hr

Requirements: High school diploma or GED and one (1) year of experience

Job ID: 3178422096

Duties include cleaning kennels, walking and feeding dogs and cleaning the cat room