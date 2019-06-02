Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Job Title: Volunteer Specialist

Location: Macon

Pay: $14.50 - $17.36 Hourly

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work, Human Services, Geriatrics or related field.

Job ID: 2851511935

Duties include recruitment of volunteers; Assists with screening and on-boarding of new volunteers; Engages with community stakeholders; Represents the program at public education forums, health fairs and public speaking engagements; Promotes community involvement in the Foster Grandparent Program; Maintains active involvement with community organizations

Job Title: Bank Teller

Location: Centerville

Pay: Competitive

Job ID: 3114911518

Education: A high school diploma or equivalent

Basic Duties: Receive commercial, consumer checking, and savings deposits; verify cash and endorsements; issue receipts. Place holds and memo-posts when necessary; accept payments on loans and lines of credit.

Cash checks; verify endorsements, validity and availability of funds.

Sell official checks; ensure proper reporting information is recorded for redeemed savings bonds. Prepare change orders for customers. Assist in processing mailed envelopes and night depository bags.

Job Title: Janitor

Location: Dublin

Pay: $10.00 hourly

Job ID: 3049298950

Job Description:

General housekeeping such as sweeping, dusting, clean and sanitize restrooms, mopping, vacuuming, emptying trash cans and restocking supplies. Other services to include periodic stripping and waxing of floors. Applicants must provide their own transportation.

Job Title: RN

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: $32.00 Hourly

Job ID: 3113206108

Minimum Requirements: Associate’s or Bachelor's degree from a NLN (National League of Nurses) approved program; graduate of an accredited school of nursing required. Must have a current, unrestricted license to practice, as Registered Nurse in the state the facility is located. Maintains a current copy of license on file at the facility at all times.

Job Title: Breakfast Attendant

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 3118474764

Main duties include setting up and breaking down each morning's breakfast buffet, ensuring buffet items such hot items, fruits, breads, cereals and bakery items remain well stocked, maintaining the safety and appearance of the buffet area and cleaning the area in preparation for the next day. This may include replenishing silverware, sugar caddies and condiments, food preparation, refilling beverage containers, mopping, wiping and sweeping.

Job Title: Utilities Maintenance Worker I (Water)

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: $11.21

Job ID: 3109500544

This position is responsible for performing a variety of un-skilled and semi-skilled duties associated with the construction, installation, repair and maintenance of water distribution lines, mains, meters and related infrastructures under city obligation. Operate a variety of equipment, machinery and tools used in department projects and activities, which includes shovels, jackhammers, hand held tools, etc. Performs general cleaning necessary to keep vehicles, equipment and tools in operable condition. Respond to emergencies as needed. Perform traffic-flagging activities to assist with traffic control.

Job Title: Manufacturing Engineer

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Education: Bachelor's degree from Four-year College or university in manufacturing or industrial engineering

Requirements: Applicant must have 3-5 years’ experience using Auto-Cad.

Job ID: 3117273004

Job Duties: Develops, evaluates, and improves manufacturing methods; Analyzes and plans work force utilization, space requirements, and workflow, and designs layout of equipment and workspace for maximum efficiency; Confers with vendors to determine product specifications and arrange for purchase of equipment, materials, or parts; Estimates production times, staffing requirements, and related costs to provide information for management decisions.

Job Title: Warehouse Associate

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: Competitive

Education: High school diploma

Job ID: 391834385

Qualifications: 1-year forklift experience/ Valid Drivers’ License

Assist customers with orders, as needed; Verify, receive and put away incoming stock; Pull, pack, stage and ship outgoing orders and transfers; Assist management with inventory accuracy including cycle count & physical inventory; Assist customers in processing returns of warranty items and stock items; Maintain all Operate delivery truck for customer and branch orders, as needed.

Job Title: Print Press Paper Stacker

Location: Macon

Pay: $10.00 Hour

Education: High School diploma or equivalent certification

Job ID: 3101482468

Duties and Responsibilities: Control of paper moving on a conveyor; Control the horizontal paper being generated; Log the stack of paper; Remove log from conveyor with an air suction system; Palletize, identify and position finished goods; Stage material for production

Job Title: Heating and Air-Conditioning Installer-Servicer

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: 6 months experience; must be at least 18; regular driving license

Job ID: 3114912518

Maintain heating and air-conditioning systems; Work in private residences, commercial properties; Install systems; Service and repaired systems; Comply with standards for safety and quality; replace defective parts and equipment

Title: Custodian Baldwin County

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Education: HS diploma/GED

Job ID: 3101939788

The Cleaner provides the cleaning and upkeep of all assigned areas including the following task: clean restrooms, replenish restrooms, empty trash, empty recycle bins, clean desks where applicable, clean tables in conference rooms, vacuum offices and common areas, clean interior glass, clean drinking fountains, dust partitions, cabinets and vents, mop floors, clean elevators/shine stainless steel. Operate chemical dispensing units. Properly measure chemicals that are not provided in dispenser form.

Job Title: Assembler/Tester

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 3090735495

Job Duties: Performs moderately complex assembly/test functions utilizing mechanical skills, hand and power tools, mechanical/electronic tools, test equipment, assembly fixtures, and inspection measurement equipment in a manufacturing environment.

Records test results on data forms using moderately complex electrical equipment and flow measurement devices. May use X‐Y recorders, oscilloscopes, transducers, and other related equipment.

Qualifications: Two or more year’s industry related experience in assembly/test in a manufacturing environment.

Demonstrate product and process knowledge by applying it to newly learned techniques.