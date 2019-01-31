Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Job Title: HR Manager

Location: Macon

Pay: $14.00 Hourly

Requirement: Bachelor’s degree and five years of HR management experience

Job ID: 3076255661

The HR Manager is both a strategic and hands-on role that provides full cycle Human Resources support to our initiatives around flexible fulfillment centers. The role is critical in executing our people initiatives, providing great internal customer support, and driving HR functional excellence and process improvement.

Job Title: Animal Control Assistant (PT)

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: $9.00hr

Job ID: 3019286410

Perform general clean up duties for the Animal Shelter under general supervision. Clean medical room, animal cages and dog runs daily. Sweep and mop floors. Wash, dry and put up laundry. Wash animal bowls. Feed animals. Assist other Animal Control personnel with the intake and adoptions of animals and answering phones when necessary.

Job Title: Credit Analyst

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Job ID: 3078295271

Requirements: Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree and two years of experience

Responsible for assisting in the day-to-day management and review of the Bank's overall credit review processes by analyzing financial information and credit reports to evaluate degree of risk of commercial loans and to prepare recommendations for the bank lending committee regarding credit limits and terms of loan. Additionally, this position is responsible for assisting the Bank's loan officers in the field and compiling monthly Credit Department Reports.

Job Title: Butcher, Meat

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Job ID: 2649266339

Greet Customers & provide the meat ordered.

• Prepare cuts of meat for daily Market Operations.

• Maintains Market operations by following policies and procedures; reporting needed changes.

• Maintains safe and clean working environment by complying with procedures, rules, and regulations.

• Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

------------

Job Title: Delivery Merchandiser – Small Store

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Education: High School diploma or equivalent certification required

Job ID: 3087569235

Requirements: Class A driver’s license and three months of experience

The Delivery Merchandiser Trainee aids in delivery, stock, merchandising shelves, racks and displays in assigned accounts by performing the following duties:

• Unloads and transports products from the route truck to retail outlet

• Responsible for merchandising all product inside the outlet to company standards

• Set up merchandise and sales promotion displays

• Communicates any store level issue to management

Job Title: Meter Reader

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: $11.78hr

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and a valid driver’s license

Job ID: 3086712865

This position is responsible for the reading of utility meters for billing of gas and water services. Locates, inspects and maintains water meters. Connects and disconnects water and gas meters. Installs, tests and repairs electronic radio transmitter on meters.

Title: Customer Service Representative

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and one year of customer service experience

Job ID: 3082358405

Respond to and resolve customer service inquiries, requests or complaints; work directly with sales personnel to maintain customer accounts as necessary.

Job Title: Manager

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 3093970030

Supervise and coordinate operations of the theatre to achieve goals. Provide leadership and development, and communicate expectations to all associates in a professional and safe work environment.

---------

Job Title: Financial Analyst

Location: Perry

Pay: Competitive

Education: BA/BS in Accounting and two years accounting experience

Job ID: 3082372285

This position is responsible for working with operating managers and the plant controller in meeting requirements for daily transactions, monthly closing and reporting, and analysis of financial results with insights to trends, issues and opportunities to support the achievement of plant performance targets).

Job Title: Supervisor – 2nd Shift

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Education: High school diploma or equivalent certification required.

Job ID: 3086983015

Direct storage and distribution operations for private organization.

* Direct storage and distribution on local level.

* Plan and directed operations for a storage and distribution company

* Supervise staff involved in receiving, shipping, storage.

* Train personnel training

* Prepare and directed written communications

* Review paperwork such as reports.

* Give out work assignments

* Research more effective operating methods

Job Title: Armor Service Technician

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Education: Applicants preferred to have a HS diploma or GED

Job ID: 3078809411

Servicing ATM machines, including re-supplying replenishing, retrieving deposits, and monetarily balancing the machine. Picking up/delivering customer change orders/deposits carrying a minimum of 50 pounds by hand or up to several hundred pounds by cart, in accordance with a designated route or as dictated by branch management.

Job Title: Mechanic Heavy Duty Truck

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Education: High school diploma or equivalent and one year of experience

Job ID: 3079467541

* Performs minor repairs and assigned preventive maintenance inspections (PMI's)

* Completes required paperwork utilizing fleet maintenance software program associated with repairing vehicles, documenting parts usage, and accounting for repair times

* Assist in the repair and adjustment of equipment

* Performs service calls for emergency breakdown