Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (July 28)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Hospital Services Tech

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8128527630

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least two years of experience.

Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license.

Job Duties: Hospital Services Technicians travel between customer healthcare facilities providing on-site proactive collection and exchange of waste containers for various Stericycle programs, including but not limited to: Sharps Management Service, Pharmaceutical Waste, Controlled Substances, and Document Management. This service is provided at regularly scheduled intervals for assigned facilities.

------------------

Job Title: Maintenance Technician

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 8144949829

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Job Duties: Under close supervision, primarily responsible for preventative maintenance and repair of the hybrid fiber coax network (HFC), including all of its associated equipment in accordance with the company's Engineering Standards and Network Protection Policy.

------------------

Job Title: Pest Control Service Technician

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 8128788350

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s License.

Job Duties: Drive a company vehicle and follow a route schedule within assigned territory, ensuring timely and safe arrival at each customer. Communicate with customers to ensure satisfaction and discuss additional services that meet customer needs for a complete pest management program. Serve as a problem solver for your customer to decide on the most efficient and best overall pest solution for each customer's needs.

------------------

Job Title: Certified Peer Specialist – Community Support Team

Location: Perry

Job ID: 7456607198

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have a valid CPS certification/or be CPS Certification Eligible, have a valid and unrestricted Georgia Driver’s License, and must be computer literate.

Job Duties: Under immediate to general supervision, the Certified Peer Specialist (CPS) provides peer support services; serves as a consumer advocate; provides consumer information and peer support for individuals in a variety of settings. The CPS performs a wide range of tasks to support individuals in living their own lives and directing their own recovery and wellness process.

------------------

Job Title: Freight Handler Part-Time

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8316505856

Education: Applicants must have a High Scholl Diploma/GED or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 years of age.

Job Duties: Perform freight handling using appropriate motorized and manual equipment, including but not limited to: forklift, pallet jack and hand truck.

------------------

Job Title: License Practical Nurse

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 8133156362

Requirements: Applicants must have a current LPN license.

Job Duties: Functions as part of the multi-disciplinary team in providing safe and effective dialysis therapy for assigned patients under the direct supervision of a registered nurse. The role is all about the relationships and the bond you will create with the patients and their families.

------------------

Job Title: Human Resources Manager

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 8132597892

Education: Applicants must have at least a Bachelor’s degree.

Requirements: Applicants preferred to have at least 6 years of experience.

Job Duties: Recommend and develop approaches and programs to address those challenges.

Recruit, hire and develop hourly and salaried personnel.

Direct the administration of workers' compensation, wage and salary, benefits, 401(k) and pension plans.

------------------

Job Title: Mat

Location: Perry

Job ID: 8136632646

Job Duties: The material handler (clamp truck driver) is to ensure that all materials are moved effectively in the plant, unload raw materials and properly stage materials within the facility using a powered fork truck.