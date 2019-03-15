Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.
Job Title: Shift Manager
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: Competitive
Education: HS diploma or equivalent certification required
Requirements:One (1) year of restaurant experience
Job ID: 3213742817
Will be responsible for overseeing daily operations on a shift by shift basis.
Job Title: Medical Office Receptionist
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: Competitive
Education: HS diploma or equivalent certification required
Requirements: Three (3) years administrative experience in a healthcare field
Job ID: 3169124462
Must have experience working in a medical/psychological office. This is a part to full time position set to start as soon as possible.
Job Title: Collection Site Attendant
Location: Dublin
Pay: $7.40hr
Education: HS diploma or GED preferred
Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 years old
Job ID: 3222901335
* On site attendant to assist and direct customers
* Report problems and accidents to management
* Operate trash compactor
* Talk to dispatchers about maintenance concerns.
* Write daily reports and logs
Job Title: Automotive Technician
Location: Macon
Pay: $8.00hr - $8.75hr
Education: High school diploma or equivalent preferred
Requirements:Applicants must be at least 18 years old
Job ID: 3222525985
* Perform preventive maintenance
* Check fluid levels
* Basic computer use
* Perform daily cleaning and upkeep of work areas
Job Title: Landscape Gardener
Location: Macon
Pay: Competitive
Education: High school diploma or equivalent certification required
Requirements: Must be 18 years old, valid driver’s license and have at least one (1) year
of experience
Job ID: 3222601805
*Remove loose trash and debris from landscape area before mowing.
*Remove weeds from sidewalks, curb lines, and mulch beds.
*Report property damage to Foreman or Lead Person.
*Help crew load and unload equipment at the job site.
Job Title: Utility Team Teller
Location: Dublin
Pay: Competitive
Education: High school diploma or equivalent certification required.
Requirements: Must be at least 18 years old and have one (1) year of experience
Job ID: 3169418772
The Utility Teller operates a teller window by providing prompt, efficient and accurate customer service, representing the Bank in a courteous, professional manner. Must be alert to customer needs and willing to cross-sell or refer the customer to the appropriate staff.
Job Title: Roofing Contractor
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: Negotiable
Education: HS diploma or GED required
Requirements: Must have at least 25 years old, have a valid driver’s license and three (3)
Years of experience
Job ID: 3211382919
* Remove debris from roof before applying materials
* Maintain accurate and complete records
* Wear protective equipment and clothing
* Cut felt, shingles, or strips of flashing to fit angles formed by walls, vents, or intersecting roof surfaces.
Job Title: Case Sealer
Location: Perry
Pay: Competitive
Education: HS diploma/GED required
Job ID: 3219647287
The caser is responsible for operating a case erector. Other responsibilities include:
changing tape in the case erector, removing jammed boxes and moving completed
corrugated boxes to pallets
Job Title: Supervisor
Location: Macon
Pay: Competitive
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and five (5) years of experience
Job ID: 3225387826
Will have the responsibility, authority and is accountable to make decisions regarding job assignments, work priorities, and overtime requirements.
Job Title: Cashier/Greeter
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: Competitive
Education: Applicant preferred to have HS diploma/GED
Job ID: 3210475479
Greet hungry sports fans. Must be able to multi-task. Will manage takeout orders and assist customers.
Job Title: Aircraft Sheet Metal Mechanic
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: $23.55hr
Requirements: Must have two (2) years of experience working on aircraft
Job ID: 2988168933
This occupation plans lay outs, fabrications, modifications, repairs, assemblies, and installations of complex aircraft sheet metal parts, items, and assemblies that have combined straight and curved edges, and irregular angles, curves and planes.
Job Title: Census Enumerator / Census Taker
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: $14.00hr - $25.00hr
Requirements: High school diploma or GED
Job ID: 3214523674
Conducts field activities such as updating address lists and maps, conducting in-person interviews to gather census data, and conducting other follow-up activities.