Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Job Title: Shift Manager

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Education: HS diploma or equivalent certification required

Requirements:One (1) year of restaurant experience

Job ID: 3213742817

Will be responsible for overseeing daily operations on a shift by shift basis.



Job Title: Medical Office Receptionist

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: Competitive

Education: HS diploma or equivalent certification required

Requirements: Three (3) years administrative experience in a healthcare field

Job ID: 3169124462

Must have experience working in a medical/psychological office. This is a part to full time position set to start as soon as possible.



Job Title: Collection Site Attendant

Location: Dublin

Pay: $7.40hr

Education: HS diploma or GED preferred

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 years old

Job ID: 3222901335

* On site attendant to assist and direct customers

* Report problems and accidents to management

* Operate trash compactor

* Talk to dispatchers about maintenance concerns.

* Write daily reports and logs



Job Title: Automotive Technician

Location: Macon

Pay: $8.00hr - $8.75hr

Education: High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Requirements:Applicants must be at least 18 years old

Job ID: 3222525985

* Perform preventive maintenance

* Check fluid levels

* Basic computer use

* Perform daily cleaning and upkeep of work areas









Job Title: Landscape Gardener

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Education: High school diploma or equivalent certification required

Requirements: Must be 18 years old, valid driver’s license and have at least one (1) year

of experience

Job ID: 3222601805

*Remove loose trash and debris from landscape area before mowing.

*Remove weeds from sidewalks, curb lines, and mulch beds.

*Report property damage to Foreman or Lead Person.

*Help crew load and unload equipment at the job site.



Job Title: Utility Team Teller

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Education: High school diploma or equivalent certification required.

Requirements: Must be at least 18 years old and have one (1) year of experience

Job ID: 3169418772

The Utility Teller operates a teller window by providing prompt, efficient and accurate customer service, representing the Bank in a courteous, professional manner. Must be alert to customer needs and willing to cross-sell or refer the customer to the appropriate staff.



Job Title: Roofing Contractor

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Negotiable

Education: HS diploma or GED required

Requirements: Must have at least 25 years old, have a valid driver’s license and three (3)

Years of experience

Job ID: 3211382919

* Remove debris from roof before applying materials

* Maintain accurate and complete records

* Wear protective equipment and clothing

* Cut felt, shingles, or strips of flashing to fit angles formed by walls, vents, or intersecting roof surfaces.



Job Title: Case Sealer

Location: Perry

Pay: Competitive

Education: HS diploma/GED required

Job ID: 3219647287

The caser is responsible for operating a case erector. Other responsibilities include:

changing tape in the case erector, removing jammed boxes and moving completed

corrugated boxes to pallets









Job Title: Supervisor

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and five (5) years of experience

Job ID: 3225387826

Will have the responsibility, authority and is accountable to make decisions regarding job assignments, work priorities, and overtime requirements.



Job Title: Cashier/Greeter

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Education: Applicant preferred to have HS diploma/GED

Job ID: 3210475479

Greet hungry sports fans. Must be able to multi-task. Will manage takeout orders and assist customers.



Job Title: Aircraft Sheet Metal Mechanic

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: $23.55hr

Requirements: Must have two (2) years of experience working on aircraft

Job ID: 2988168933

This occupation plans lay outs, fabrications, modifications, repairs, assemblies, and installations of complex aircraft sheet metal parts, items, and assemblies that have combined straight and curved edges, and irregular angles, curves and planes.



Job Title: Census Enumerator / Census Taker

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: $14.00hr - $25.00hr

Requirements: High school diploma or GED

Job ID: 3214523674

Conducts field activities such as updating address lists and maps, conducting in-person interviews to gather census data, and conducting other follow-up activities.