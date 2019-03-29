Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Job Title: Commercial Roofer

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3249081812

Requirements: Applicants are preferred to have had at least 2 years’ experience in Single Ply Roofing Systems

Job Duties: The successful candidate will assist with loading and unloading roofing debris into carts and chutes and onto commercial flat roofing projects.

Job Title: Cook

Location: Perry

Pay: $8.00-$10.00 Hour

Job ID: 3255439924

Requirements: Must have experience with fryer and grill.

Job Duties: Completes all assigned prep work and sets up cook's station. Maintains product presentations, product quality, and cook and prep time standards.

Job Title: Sales Associate

Location: Dublin

Pay: $7.25 Hour

Job ID: 3258713820

Job Duties: Help customers and sell merchandise at a retail store.

Job Title: Meat Butcher

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: $7.25-$10.00 Hour

Job ID: 3203573981

Requirements: Entry Level

Job Duties: Prepare cuts of meat for daily operations.

Job Title: Mobile Associate – Retail Sales

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3264088620

Requirements: High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Guide your customers through their purchasing experience thoughtful questions, informative answers and sharing your expertise.

Job Title: Mechanic

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3261518566

Requirements: High school diploma or GED, 1 of year experience as a diesel mechanic.

Job Duties: Safely operate, repair, rebuild and perform maintenance on Company owned or leased heavy-duty diesel trucks and equipment including rolling stock to ensure its ability to operate safely.

Title: Office Assistant

Location: Dublin

Pay: $10.00-$11.00 Hour

Job ID: 3258797530

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Greet customers, file documents, answer telephones, data entry and other duties as assigned.

Job Title: Fleet Maintenance Technician

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3259279830

Requirements: ASE Certified Mechanic and Diesel Certification.

Job Duties: Performs maintenance of department vehicles and equipment.

Job Title: General Production Laborer

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: Competitive

Job ID: 3258549400

Job Duties: Examine products to verify they met quality standards, observe equipment operations, and pack finished products.

Job Title: Account Manager (Sales)

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: Competitive

Education: Bachelor’s Degree

Job ID: 3265951154

Qualifications: Valid Drivers’ License and three years of experience.

Job Duties: Selling products to industrial establishments and businesses, or individuals at sales office, store, showroom or customer’s place of business.