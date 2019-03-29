Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor

Job Title:  Commercial Roofer

Location:  Macon

Pay:        N/A

Job ID:     3249081812

Requirements:    Applicants are preferred to have had at least 2 years’ experience in Single Ply Roofing Systems

Job Duties:    The successful candidate will assist with loading and unloading roofing debris into carts and chutes and onto commercial flat roofing projects.   

Job Title:  Cook

Location:  Perry

Pay:         $8.00-$10.00 Hour

Job ID:      3255439924

Requirements:  Must have experience with fryer and grill.

Job Duties: Completes all assigned prep work and sets up cook's station. Maintains product presentations, product quality, and cook and prep time standards. 

Job Title:   Sales Associate

Location:   Dublin

Pay:         $7.25 Hour

Job ID:          3258713820

Job Duties: Help customers and sell merchandise at a retail store.

Job Title:    Meat Butcher

Location:    Milledgeville

Pay:           $7.25-$10.00 Hour

Job ID:         3203573981

Requirements: Entry Level

Job Duties: Prepare cuts of meat for daily operations.

Job Title:    Mobile Associate – Retail Sales

Location:    Macon

Pay:        N/A

Job ID:        3264088620

Requirements:    High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Guide your customers through their purchasing experience thoughtful questions, informative answers and sharing your expertise. 

Job Title:    Mechanic

Location:    Warner Robins

Pay:        N/A

Job ID:        3261518566

Requirements: High school diploma or GED, 1 of year experience as a diesel mechanic.

Job Duties: Safely operate, repair, rebuild and perform maintenance on Company owned or leased heavy-duty diesel trucks and equipment including rolling stock to ensure its ability to operate safely. 

Title:                Office Assistant

Location:    Dublin

Pay:        $10.00-$11.00 Hour 

Job ID:        3258797530

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.       

Job Duties:  Greet customers, file documents, answer telephones, data entry and other duties as assigned.

Job Title:    Fleet Maintenance Technician

Location:    Milledgeville

Pay:        N/A

Job ID:       3259279830

Requirements:  ASE Certified Mechanic and Diesel Certification. 

Job Duties: Performs maintenance of department vehicles and equipment. 

Job Title:    General Production Laborer

Location:    Warner Robins

Pay:        Competitive

Job ID:        3258549400

Job Duties:  Examine products to verify they met quality standards, observe equipment operations, and pack finished products.

Job Title:    Account Manager (Sales)

Location:    Warner Robins

Pay:        Competitive

Education:    Bachelor’s Degree

Job ID:       3265951154

Qualifications: Valid Drivers’ License and three years of experience.

Job Duties:  Selling products to industrial establishments and businesses, or individuals at sales office, store, showroom or customer’s place of business.