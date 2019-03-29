Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.
Job Title: Commercial Roofer
Location: Macon
Pay: N/A
Job ID: 3249081812
Requirements: Applicants are preferred to have had at least 2 years’ experience in Single Ply Roofing Systems
Job Duties: The successful candidate will assist with loading and unloading roofing debris into carts and chutes and onto commercial flat roofing projects.
Job Title: Cook
Location: Perry
Pay: $8.00-$10.00 Hour
Job ID: 3255439924
Requirements: Must have experience with fryer and grill.
Job Duties: Completes all assigned prep work and sets up cook's station. Maintains product presentations, product quality, and cook and prep time standards.
Job Title: Sales Associate
Location: Dublin
Pay: $7.25 Hour
Job ID: 3258713820
Job Duties: Help customers and sell merchandise at a retail store.
Job Title: Meat Butcher
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: $7.25-$10.00 Hour
Job ID: 3203573981
Requirements: Entry Level
Job Duties: Prepare cuts of meat for daily operations.
Job Title: Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
Location: Macon
Pay: N/A
Job ID: 3264088620
Requirements: High School Diploma or equivalent.
Job Duties: Guide your customers through their purchasing experience thoughtful questions, informative answers and sharing your expertise.
Job Title: Mechanic
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: N/A
Job ID: 3261518566
Requirements: High school diploma or GED, 1 of year experience as a diesel mechanic.
Job Duties: Safely operate, repair, rebuild and perform maintenance on Company owned or leased heavy-duty diesel trucks and equipment including rolling stock to ensure its ability to operate safely.
Title: Office Assistant
Location: Dublin
Pay: $10.00-$11.00 Hour
Job ID: 3258797530
Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.
Job Duties: Greet customers, file documents, answer telephones, data entry and other duties as assigned.
Job Title: Fleet Maintenance Technician
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: N/A
Job ID: 3259279830
Requirements: ASE Certified Mechanic and Diesel Certification.
Job Duties: Performs maintenance of department vehicles and equipment.
Job Title: General Production Laborer
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: Competitive
Job ID: 3258549400
Job Duties: Examine products to verify they met quality standards, observe equipment operations, and pack finished products.
Job Title: Account Manager (Sales)
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: Competitive
Education: Bachelor’s Degree
Job ID: 3265951154
Qualifications: Valid Drivers’ License and three years of experience.
Job Duties: Selling products to industrial establishments and businesses, or individuals at sales office, store, showroom or customer’s place of business.