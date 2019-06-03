Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MORNING JOBS

Job Title: Hourly Support Services Worker

Location: Macon

Pay: $10.50 Hour

Job ID: 3189003072

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent, and hold a regular driving license.

Job Duties: Provides customer service while evaluating applications, or documents to determine the eligibility of customers of licensure, identification cards or permits, and applying the various laws, rules and regulations in making these determinations.

Job Title: Automotive Tire Maintenance Technician / Mechanic

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3199446907

Requirements: Applicants must hold a Regular driving license.

Job Duties: Diagnoses problems and repairs brakes, cooling and electrical systems, changes oil and/or transmission fluids and filters, installs batteries, and performs tire maintenance.

Job Title: Forklift Driver

Location: Dublin

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 2709318156

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Ability to exert heavy physical effort, regularly involving some combination of climbing and balancing, stooping, kneeling, crouching and/or crawling and which may involve some lifting, carrying, pushing and/or pulling of objects and materials of mildly heavy weight (20-50 pounds) and involving handling heavier objects (up to 100 pounds).

Job Title: Shipping Clerk

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3170269202

Requirements: High School Diploma or equivalent, have at least one year of experience, must be at least 18 years old.

Job Duties: Bills trucks out in an accurate and timely manner, surveys shipping docks to ensure all doors are being utilized, directs the trucks to the correct door and adjusts as needed, ensures the loaders are loading the correct load, and ensures the loading dock and the load board match at all times.

EVENING JOBS

Job Title: Hostess/Housekeeper

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3194709195

Requirements: High School Diploma or equivalent, and at least two years of experience.

Job Duties: Knowledge and ability to use different cleaning equipment and have physical ability to perform duties as required with or without reasonable accommodation.

Job Title: Milk Hauler

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3191522539

Requirements: CDL with tanker endorsement, at least 2 years of experience, at least 25 years of age.

Job Duties: CDL drivers with tanker endorsement needed to haul milk, 6 days on then 2 days off. Must be located within 25 miles of I-75 between Warner Robins and the Florida line.

Job Title: Cashier

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 2836945240

Job Duties: Take payment from customers, and use debit/credit card machines, count cash and return correct change.

EXTRA JOBS

Job Title: Sales Support Order Expeditor

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3199747057

Requirements: High School Diploma or equivalent, and two years of experience, and proficiency using MS Office to include Excel, Word, Outlook.

Job Duties: Works with suppliers to expedite purchase orders and resolves any issues that arise with the supplier in the processing of an order.

Job Title: Pest Control Tech - Field Service Rep (Entry Level)

Location: Byron

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3187922002

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent and hold a regular driving license.

Job Duties: Visits residential customers and performing pest control treatments.

Job Title: Carpenter

Location: Perry

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3199624247

Job Duties: Experience in carpentry including drywall, flooring, painting, plumbing, and knowledge of rough carpentry, finish carpentry, and framing.

Job Title: Customer Service Supervisor

Location: Dublin

Pay: N/A

Job ID: 3191495479

Requirements: Associate Degree in Business, Nursing, Social Services, or related field and 2+ years of general office, and hold a Regular driving license.

Job Duties: Provides consultation and training to Direct Care Staff to ensure quality care and service, identifies problem situations, and assists in problem solving for optimum outcomes.