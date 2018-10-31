Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.
MORNING JOBS
Job Title: Cabinet Painter
Location: Macon
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2822221639
Must know how to use a professional spray painter. Painting consist of spray painting cabinet doors, cabinet drawers, cabinet boxes, shelving.
Job Title: Technical Operator
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or an accredited GED.
Job ID: 2805074247
This position will require operating remote cameras to videotape inside sewer lines for inspections and determine if cleaning and/or repairs and reinstatement of service laterals after rehabilitation (cutting taps) are needed.
Job Title: Surgical Technician
Location: Dublin
Pay: N/A
Education: N/A
Job ID: 2821840909
Would you be interested being a part of an organization recognized as World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine that would allow you to focus on your chosen specialty areas with the geographic flexibility of 250+ locations across the U.S. and England
Job Title: Retail Merchandiser
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: N/A
Education: N/A
Job ID: 2818637121
Ability to pass online certification trainings, must have a tablet or smart phone with an active data plan, detail oriented and highly organized, strong initiative and self-driven
EVENING JOBS
Job Title: Department Head
Location: Macon
Pay: N/A
Education: Bachelor's degree
Job ID: 2808570047
Responsible for overall technical quality within their department and support and the development of design discipline staffing to meet the needs of the firm in terms of numbers, experience, and professional qualifications.
Job Title: Equipment Operator
Location: Sparta
Pay: N/A
Education: Applicants must have at least 1 years’ experience
Job ID: 2821828469
Ability to safely and proficiently operate mobile equipment such as haul trucks and other equipment as needed, to move material to its desired location.
Job Title: Millwright
Location: East Dublin
Pay: $18.00 - $22.00 hourly
Education: High School Diploma or GED
Job ID: 2822052989
Install machinery and heavy equipment, dismantle machine, move machinery and equipment, read and use layout plans, blueprints, technical drawings, manuals,
Job Title: Sheet Metal Mechanic
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: $15.00 - $17.00 Hourly
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2530545151
Knowledge in metal awning, HVAC ductwork, handrails, gutter and downspouts, wall caps etc.
MORE JOBS
Job Title: Electrician
Location: Macon
Pay: $15.37 - $16.63 Hourly
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2819400271
Responsible for performing both rough and finished electrical maintenance
Job Title: Delivery Material Handler
Location: Eatonton
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2802012263
Responsible for safely loading or assisting in loading and securing materials on trucks daily. Assists in verifying materials and quantities for accuracy. Assists driver in: locating job sites, backing up into a job site, and placement of the conveyor. Unload or assists in unloading materials by using crane, conveyor, piggybacks, and/or by hand.
Job Title: Tig Welder
Location: East Dublin
Pay: $20.00 - $25.00 Hourly
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2822043659
Weld metal components, ignite torches, start power supplies, strike arcs by touching electrodes to metals being welded
Job Title: Logistics and Inventory Manager
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: N/A
Education: N/A
Job ID: 2818890891
Serve and function as the Inventory Manager and Information Technology Equipment Custodian