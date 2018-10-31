Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MORNING JOBS

Job Title: Cabinet Painter

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2822221639

Must know how to use a professional spray painter. Painting consist of spray painting cabinet doors, cabinet drawers, cabinet boxes, shelving.

Job Title: Technical Operator

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or an accredited GED.

Job ID: 2805074247

This position will require operating remote cameras to videotape inside sewer lines for inspections and determine if cleaning and/or repairs and reinstatement of service laterals after rehabilitation (cutting taps) are needed.

Job Title: Surgical Technician

Location: Dublin

Pay: N/A

Education: N/A

Job ID: 2821840909

Would you be interested being a part of an organization recognized as World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine that would allow you to focus on your chosen specialty areas with the geographic flexibility of 250+ locations across the U.S. and England

Job Title: Retail Merchandiser

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: N/A

Education: N/A

Job ID: 2818637121

Ability to pass online certification trainings, must have a tablet or smart phone with an active data plan, detail oriented and highly organized, strong initiative and self-driven

EVENING JOBS

Job Title: Department Head

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Education: Bachelor's degree

Job ID: 2808570047

Responsible for overall technical quality within their department and support and the development of design discipline staffing to meet the needs of the firm in terms of numbers, experience, and professional qualifications.

Job Title: Equipment Operator

Location: Sparta

Pay: N/A

Education: Applicants must have at least 1 years’ experience

Job ID: 2821828469

Ability to safely and proficiently operate mobile equipment such as haul trucks and other equipment as needed, to move material to its desired location.

Job Title: Millwright

Location: East Dublin

Pay: $18.00 - $22.00 hourly

Education: High School Diploma or GED

Job ID: 2822052989

Install machinery and heavy equipment, dismantle machine, move machinery and equipment, read and use layout plans, blueprints, technical drawings, manuals,

Job Title: Sheet Metal Mechanic

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: $15.00 - $17.00 Hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2530545151

Knowledge in metal awning, HVAC ductwork, handrails, gutter and downspouts, wall caps etc.

MORE JOBS

Job Title: Electrician

Location: Macon

Pay: $15.37 - $16.63 Hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2819400271

Responsible for performing both rough and finished electrical maintenance

Job Title: Delivery Material Handler

Location: Eatonton

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2802012263

Responsible for safely loading or assisting in loading and securing materials on trucks daily. Assists in verifying materials and quantities for accuracy. Assists driver in: locating job sites, backing up into a job site, and placement of the conveyor. Unload or assists in unloading materials by using crane, conveyor, piggybacks, and/or by hand.

Job Title: Tig Welder

Location: East Dublin

Pay: $20.00 - $25.00 Hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2822043659

Weld metal components, ignite torches, start power supplies, strike arcs by touching electrodes to metals being welded

Job Title: Logistics and Inventory Manager

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: N/A

Education: N/A

Job ID: 2818890891

Serve and function as the Inventory Manager and Information Technology Equipment Custodian

