Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Job Title: Deputy Sheriff

Location: Macon

Pay: $31969.60 yearly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2815748099

After initial probationary period and training, performs law enforcement duties to maintain law and order in designated areas of the County.

Job Title: Personal Care Assistant

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or an accredited GED.

Job ID: 2897418961

* Provide personal care for elderly people, people with disabilities.

* Help provide dependent adults with dignity, safety, daily assistance.

* Aid clients in bathing, toilet use, personal grooming, and dressing.

Job Title: Forklift Driver

Location: Dublin

Pay: N/A

Education: High School Diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2709318156

Ability to operate light and heavy equipment

Ability to handle equipment, tools, knobs and switches requiring precise movement of the fingers and hands

Ability to follow written and oral instructions

Ability to work well with others

Job Title: Prep Cook

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: $7.25 - $12.00 Hourly

Education: N/A

Job ID: 2897225821

-Set-up prep station

-Prepare ingredients and make recipes

-Maintain par prep levels

-Follow food safety guidelines

Job Title: Pharmacy Tech

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Education: Certified Pharmacy Technician

Job ID: 2889700299

The Pharmacy Technician I will be responsible for assisting the Pharmacist in

filling, compounding and dispensing physician orders. This person will perform

various technical duties involved with the handling, packaging and delivering

pharmaceuticals, including maintaining accurate inventory and managing

expiring drugs.

Job Title: CDL Driver Residential

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: N/A

Education: N/A

Job ID: 2851763965

Operate refuse truck and collect refuse and recyclable materials on a designated route

Job Title: Clinical Manager

Location: Dublin

Pay: N/A

Education: Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree

Job ID: 2897923751

As a clinical manager you will report directly to the operational

leader and serve as a key member of care center operations and management

team by leading a full team of multidiscipline, healthcare professionals.

Job Title: Clerk (Administrative Services)

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: $10.00 Hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2896708581

perform clerical duties of average difficulty in assisting the Administrative

Services department to ensure a continuous flow of work. Daily contact with

the general public, city vendors, other city employees, Department Directors

and City Officials in person and by telephone

Job Title: Heavy Equipment Mechanic

Location: Macon

Pay: $15.37 hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2819437321

The Heavy Equipment Mechanic I is responsible for the inspection, repair, and maintenance of heavy trucks and on/off road equipment.

Job Title: Twister Operator

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: $13.00 - $15.00 Hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2872123329

Performs any combination or all of the following duties: Loads yarn into

twister. Repositioning buggies of yarn at the twisters. Threading ends of single

yarns and operating the spindle. Doffing twisted yarn packages, transferring

packages from conveyor to a buggy/container.

Job Title: Property Administrator

Location: Dublin

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2764795711

Supervises, directs, and evaluates assigned staff, processing employee concerns and problems, directing work, counseling, disciplining, and completing employee performance appraisals.

Job Title: Security Assistant I

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2894074151

To provide security services on a government installation in accordance with government, state and local un-escorted entry and controlled facility area regulations.

