Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.
Job Title: Deputy Sheriff
Location: Macon
Pay: $31969.60 yearly
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2815748099
After initial probationary period and training, performs law enforcement duties to maintain law and order in designated areas of the County.
Job Title: Personal Care Assistant
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or an accredited GED.
Job ID: 2897418961
* Provide personal care for elderly people, people with disabilities.
* Help provide dependent adults with dignity, safety, daily assistance.
* Aid clients in bathing, toilet use, personal grooming, and dressing.
Job Title: Forklift Driver
Location: Dublin
Pay: N/A
Education: High School Diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2709318156
Ability to operate light and heavy equipment
Ability to handle equipment, tools, knobs and switches requiring precise movement of the fingers and hands
Ability to follow written and oral instructions
Ability to work well with others
Job Title: Prep Cook
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: $7.25 - $12.00 Hourly
Education: N/A
Job ID: 2897225821
-Set-up prep station
-Prepare ingredients and make recipes
-Maintain par prep levels
-Follow food safety guidelines
Job Title: Pharmacy Tech
Location: Macon
Pay: N/A
Education: Certified Pharmacy Technician
Job ID: 2889700299
The Pharmacy Technician I will be responsible for assisting the Pharmacist in
filling, compounding and dispensing physician orders. This person will perform
various technical duties involved with the handling, packaging and delivering
pharmaceuticals, including maintaining accurate inventory and managing
expiring drugs.
Job Title: CDL Driver Residential
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: N/A
Education: N/A
Job ID: 2851763965
Operate refuse truck and collect refuse and recyclable materials on a designated route
Job Title: Clinical Manager
Location: Dublin
Pay: N/A
Education: Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree
Job ID: 2897923751
As a clinical manager you will report directly to the operational
leader and serve as a key member of care center operations and management
team by leading a full team of multidiscipline, healthcare professionals.
Job Title: Clerk (Administrative Services)
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: $10.00 Hourly
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2896708581
perform clerical duties of average difficulty in assisting the Administrative
Services department to ensure a continuous flow of work. Daily contact with
the general public, city vendors, other city employees, Department Directors
and City Officials in person and by telephone
Job Title: Heavy Equipment Mechanic
Location: Macon
Pay: $15.37 hourly
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2819437321
The Heavy Equipment Mechanic I is responsible for the inspection, repair, and maintenance of heavy trucks and on/off road equipment.
Job Title: Twister Operator
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: $13.00 - $15.00 Hourly
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2872123329
Performs any combination or all of the following duties: Loads yarn into
twister. Repositioning buggies of yarn at the twisters. Threading ends of single
yarns and operating the spindle. Doffing twisted yarn packages, transferring
packages from conveyor to a buggy/container.
Job Title: Property Administrator
Location: Dublin
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2764795711
Supervises, directs, and evaluates assigned staff, processing employee concerns and problems, directing work, counseling, disciplining, and completing employee performance appraisals.
Job Title: Security Assistant I
Location: Warner Robins
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2894074151
To provide security services on a government installation in accordance with government, state and local un-escorted entry and controlled facility area regulations.