Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Job Title: Customer Service Associate

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2837355390

Effectively and efficiently interacts with customers (face to face) by discovering their true intent and combining functional/product knowledge to navigate them to the best solution

Job Title: PLUMBING TECHNICIAN

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or an accredited GED.

Job ID: 2828508380

* Surveys assigned jobs and ensures that sufficient and proper materials and tools are on hand to complete each work.

* Directs work, provides technical assistance and performs inspections of work performed by detainee maintenance staff.

* Performs preventive, corrective, and emergency maintenance.

Job Title: Personal Banker

Location: Dublin

Pay: N/A

Education: High School Diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2837507210

Help gather pertinent information to move forward with loan

Take loan applications

Prepare early disclosures

Set up loan closings

Job Title: Helper, Florist

Location: Perry

Pay: $8.00 Hourly

Education: N/A

Job ID: 2841040887

* Cut flowers

* Coordinate details of deliveries

* Deliver flowers

* Water plants

Job Title: Employee Benefits Client Service Agent

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2831672628

1. Receive phone calls and walk-in clients

2. Answer questions, process and resolve customer service

requests and problems.

3. Order and process new business, renewals and changes, including updating.

the computer system

Job Title: cashier

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: N/A

Education: N/A

Job ID: 2836945240

* Take payment from customers

* Pay out change and cash back orders

* Use debit/credit card machines

* Accept and processed checks

Job Title: Apartment Maintenance Supervisor

Location: Dublin

Pay: $12.00 per hour

Education: High School Diploma or GED

Job ID: 2840744317

-Move furniture, equipment, and supplies, either manually or by using hand

trucks and team lift

-Set up, arrange, and remove decorations, fixtures, tables, chairs, etc per unit as

directed

-Notify managers concerning the need for major repairs or additions to building

operating systems

Job Title: Director of Development

Location: Fort Valley

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2840375477

Makes personal cultivation and solicitation calls on prospects and donors.

Coordinates the cultivation and solicitation of donors and prospects; organizes

special events; develops recognition opportunities.

Develops and manages a major donor and planned giving program.

Job Title: Certified Nursing Assistant

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2829345670

This Nursing Assistant (CNA) provides quality care to patients under the direction of a licensed nurse, in accordance with the philosophy, goals, and objectives

Job Title: Driver - Sm. Store Delivery & Merchandising

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2841270557

Transports and unload products from the route truck to retail outlets

Responsible for merchandising all products inside the outlet to company

standards

Sets up merchandise and sales promotions displays

Job Title: Crew

Location: Dublin

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2836982310

Exhibit excellent guest service skills.

Present a calm demeanor that deters others from engaging in disruptive conduct, while encouraging a positive interaction with guests.

Answer guest questions courteously and accurately or quickly direct them to the appropriate resource.

Job Title: Sales Rep / Outside Sales / Account Executive

Location: Byron

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2843424139

Documenting descriptions of property and recording accurate measurements of areas inspected

Estimating job costs and preparing Service Plan recommendations

Preparing appropriate specs and treating instructions for the agreed to Service Plan

