Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.
Job Title: Customer Service Associate
Location: Macon
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2837355390
Effectively and efficiently interacts with customers (face to face) by discovering their true intent and combining functional/product knowledge to navigate them to the best solution
Job Title: PLUMBING TECHNICIAN
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or an accredited GED.
Job ID: 2828508380
* Surveys assigned jobs and ensures that sufficient and proper materials and tools are on hand to complete each work.
* Directs work, provides technical assistance and performs inspections of work performed by detainee maintenance staff.
* Performs preventive, corrective, and emergency maintenance.
Job Title: Personal Banker
Location: Dublin
Pay: N/A
Education: High School Diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2837507210
Help gather pertinent information to move forward with loan
Take loan applications
Prepare early disclosures
Set up loan closings
Job Title: Helper, Florist
Location: Perry
Pay: $8.00 Hourly
Education: N/A
Job ID: 2841040887
* Cut flowers
* Coordinate details of deliveries
* Deliver flowers
* Water plants
Job Title: Employee Benefits Client Service Agent
Location: Macon
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2831672628
1. Receive phone calls and walk-in clients
2. Answer questions, process and resolve customer service
requests and problems.
3. Order and process new business, renewals and changes, including updating.
the computer system
Job Title: cashier
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: N/A
Education: N/A
Job ID: 2836945240
* Take payment from customers
* Pay out change and cash back orders
* Use debit/credit card machines
* Accept and processed checks
Job Title: Apartment Maintenance Supervisor
Location: Dublin
Pay: $12.00 per hour
Education: High School Diploma or GED
Job ID: 2840744317
-Move furniture, equipment, and supplies, either manually or by using hand
trucks and team lift
-Set up, arrange, and remove decorations, fixtures, tables, chairs, etc per unit as
directed
-Notify managers concerning the need for major repairs or additions to building
operating systems
Job Title: Director of Development
Location: Fort Valley
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2840375477
Makes personal cultivation and solicitation calls on prospects and donors.
Coordinates the cultivation and solicitation of donors and prospects; organizes
special events; develops recognition opportunities.
Develops and manages a major donor and planned giving program.
Job Title: Certified Nursing Assistant
Location: Macon
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2829345670
This Nursing Assistant (CNA) provides quality care to patients under the direction of a licensed nurse, in accordance with the philosophy, goals, and objectives
Job Title: Driver - Sm. Store Delivery & Merchandising
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2841270557
Transports and unload products from the route truck to retail outlets
Responsible for merchandising all products inside the outlet to company
standards
Sets up merchandise and sales promotions displays
Job Title: Crew
Location: Dublin
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2836982310
Exhibit excellent guest service skills.
Present a calm demeanor that deters others from engaging in disruptive conduct, while encouraging a positive interaction with guests.
Answer guest questions courteously and accurately or quickly direct them to the appropriate resource.
Job Title: Sales Rep / Outside Sales / Account Executive
Location: Byron
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 2843424139
Documenting descriptions of property and recording accurate measurements of areas inspected
Estimating job costs and preparing Service Plan recommendations
Preparing appropriate specs and treating instructions for the agreed to Service Plan