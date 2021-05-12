Nutcracker of Middle Georgia gets new rehearsal space

The new Jean Evans Weaver Center for Dance is 6100 square feet and located at 117 orange street.

MACON, Ga. — As The Nutcracker of Middle Georgia prepares for its performances next weekend, 13WMAZ got a look inside the brand new studio space where the group rehearses.

The performers used to practice at Weslyan College but now they have their own studio equipped with Marley floors and surrounded with nutcrackers.

Carly Blackwood, who plays Clara, in this year edition of the show, says the new space has a more professional atmosphere.

“We have a certain dance floor that we practice on that allows our shoes to feel more sturdy, and that's the best thing to practice on because you can really get in the movements and practice your technique better,” Blackwood said.

All four performances of The Nutcracker are sold out next weekend.