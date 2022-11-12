Nutcracker of Middle Georgia holds last performance

Dozens of people packed out the Grand Opera House this weekend and last weekend as they performed a total of 5 shows.

MACON, Ga. — The Nutcracker of Middle Georgia returned once more for their last show of the season on Sunday.

The series of dance performances tells the classic holiday story of a girl befriending a nutcracker.

But as the story goes, on Christmas eve, the nutcracker comes to life as a prince and battles it out with the evil mouse king.