NWS confirms brief EF-0 tornado in Wilkinson County

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that a tornado briefly touched down over rural parts of Wilkinson County.
According to a public information statement from the National Weather Service, it lasted just 7 minutes from 5:16-5:23 p.m. Saturday. It was on the ground for about 3.8 miles and is rated an EF-0, which means it had peak winds of 70 mph.
The statement says the tornado touched down between Highway 96 and JW Bridges Road, and lifted north of Maiden Creek.
There were no reported fatalities or injuries, but the emergency manager reported a few trees down and an overturned construction barrel.
RELATED: 'I didn't want her to suffer any longer': Kentucky infant injured during tornado taken off life support