NWS confirms brief EF-0 tornado in Wilkinson County

Although Central Georgia saw strong storms Saturday, a tornado watch or warning was never issued.

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that a tornado briefly touched down over rural parts of Wilkinson County.

According to a public information statement from the National Weather Service, it lasted just 7 minutes from 5:16-5:23 p.m. Saturday. It was on the ground for about 3.8 miles and is rated an EF-0, which means it had peak winds of 70 mph.

The statement says the tornado touched down between Highway 96 and JW Bridges Road, and lifted north of Maiden Creek.