NWS confirms EF-0 tornado touched down in Twiggs County

It blew several boats from the nearby Academy Sports Distribution Center into the road and woods

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — The National Weather Service has officially confirmed that a tornado touched down in Twiggs County early Tuesday.

According to a summary from surveyors, it lasted around 6 minutes from 5:47 a.m. to 5:53 a.m.

It had winds of around 80 mph, making it an EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, and tracked for about 2.6 miles.

They say it touched down south of I-16 before exit 24 and went north before stopping near the KJGX radar.

It flipped over several boats from the nearby Academy Sports Distribution Center, collapsed a wall of a community well pump station, and knocked down several trees.