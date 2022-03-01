x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

NWS confirms EF-0 tornado touched down Sunday in Wilcox County

No one was injured in Sunday's severe weather.

ABBEVILLE, Ga. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Sunday’s storms in Wilcox County.

According to surveyors, it was very brief, lasting from 5:27 to 5:28 p.m. It traveled around a half-mile and had maximum winds of 80 mph, making it an EF-0 tornado.

The notes say it touched down along Highway 215 South and Falcon Circle – a few miles south of Abbeville.

It snapped pine trees along Falcon Circle, and destroyed a shed. No other damage was seen beyond the area of Falcon Circle.

The Adkinsons were at their home on that road Sunday when the storm blew through, sending a tree from the front yard into their roof and bedroom.

"I've been here for 24+ years. It took that long to accumulate stuff, and you know the Lord can take things as soon as he gives things. Your life can change in a split second,” said Jason Adkinson.

A tornado warning was *not* issued during the storms Sunday.

Credit: WMAZ

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Big Daddy Weave's Jay Weaver dies from COVID complications

Central Georgia native, Tennessee Titan Bud Dupree cited after Nashville fight

In Other News

Man killed in shooting at Loaves and Fishes in downtown Macon