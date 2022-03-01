NWS confirms EF-0 tornado touched down Sunday in Wilcox County

No one was injured in Sunday's severe weather.

ABBEVILLE, Ga. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Sunday’s storms in Wilcox County.

According to surveyors, it was very brief, lasting from 5:27 to 5:28 p.m. It traveled around a half-mile and had maximum winds of 80 mph, making it an EF-0 tornado.

The notes say it touched down along Highway 215 South and Falcon Circle – a few miles south of Abbeville.

It snapped pine trees along Falcon Circle, and destroyed a shed. No other damage was seen beyond the area of Falcon Circle.

The Adkinsons were at their home on that road Sunday when the storm blew through, sending a tree from the front yard into their roof and bedroom.

"I've been here for 24+ years. It took that long to accumulate stuff, and you know the Lord can take things as soon as he gives things. Your life can change in a split second,” said Jason Adkinson.

A tornado warning was *not* issued during the storms Sunday.