3.14 and more: Oak Hill Middle School celebrates Pi Day

Faculty and staff also wore Pi Day T-shirts that featured the Pi symbol and a pink ribbon to honor math teacher and breast cancer warrior Seticia Smith.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It's Pi Day and students at Oak Hill Middle School celebrated not only the mathematical phenomenon, but also a phenomenal teacher in their school.

"We incorporated every academic class and every exploratory class that wanted to participate just to show the kids how Pi is used in everyday life and in all facets of life," 7th grade math teacher Ki'Amber Hurt said.

In math, students played Pi-themed games such as a circle circumference challenge where students did math problems in chalk outside.

In their English courses, they practiced grammar with passages about Pi and they charted out their emotions in a circle with school counselors.

Of course, there were also many treats to go around. Students received oatmeal crème pies at lunch and participated in a raffle to win slices of pizza.

But the Pi Day celebration was not only about getting students excited about math. Faculty and staff were also sporting Pi Day T-shirts with the words "Can't Stop, Won't Stop" on them that featured the Pi symbol and a pink ribbon.

This was Oak Hill Middle School's way of honoring Baldwin County Teacher of the Year and head of the math department at Oak Hill Middle, Seticia Smith.

Smith was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2021. On the back of the shirt was the phrase, "Who you wit?" which is the special hello Smith gives all her students.

On Monday, they wanted her to know that they are with her, every step of the way.

"Just like Pi, our support for her never ends," Hurt said.

Smith says it feels great to know that she is supported by the school and students.

"Kind of emotional, just a little bit, but I come to work when I can and try to be here for the kids and for my colleagues as well. It just feels great to be supported by so many people, especially my school family as well as everybody that's not at school," Smith said.

She says her students are what get her through the day as she teaches and continues treatment.

"I get my energy from them and they keep me going," Smith said.

Students also had a competition for who could memorize the most numbers in Pi and got to toss whipped crème pies at teachers during their assembly.