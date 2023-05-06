Oak Ridge Cemetery Project aims to identify unmarked graves at historic Macon resting place

The cemetery is the resting place of slaves and other African American families and their descendants, beginning in the 1840s.

MACON, Ga. — There's a new search for graves at one of Macon's oldest cemeteries. Rose Hill Cemetery has been around since 1840.

According to the Oak Ridge Cemetery Project, it only has 243 identified markers.

This part of the cemetery is the resting place of slaves and other African American families and their descendants, beginning in the 1840s.

In 1973, Oak Ridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Monday morning, blue markers were placed to signify a burial plot.

When you look at some of the headstones, some are damaged, while others are restored.

A cadaver dog was brought out on Sunday looking for unmarked graves. The dog searched in wooded areas and just along the lawn.

Cadaver dogs are trained to detect the odor of deceased people. Many at Oak Ridge are from almost 200 years ago.

In a YouTube video from Joey Fernandez, the dog identified more burials than they currently have blue markers for. Some headstones are small and don't have names on them.

If you visit Oak Ridge Cemetery yourself, you can find it on the northwest side of Rose Hill.