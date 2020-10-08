Joey Hernandez is making sure people from the past aren't forgotten, one headstone at a time

MACON, Ga. — For almost two years, Joey Hernandez has come out in the early mornings to restore graves and headstones at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Right now one particular section of the over 50-acre cemetery is getting some extra attention.

Oak Ridge Cemetery, formally established in 1851, was the designated burial ground for slaves and African-Americans in Macon beginning around 1840.

Over the years, many graves at the now historic site aren't even visible under grass and mud.

That hasn't stopped Hernandez and volunteers from unearthing and reassembling broken headstones and monuments.

"It's really neat finding out who's here and what they did and how they contributed to Macon, Georgia," says Hernandez. "Without their headstone, we wouldn't know that they were here."

Hernandez says that many of the records for people buried at Oak Ridge have been lost.

However, Hernandez works with the Historic Macon Foundation and people around town to piece together details about those whose headstones have been found and repaired.

"One Mr. Abraham McGregor was a skilled black man and he was highly sought after and a member of the mechanic's society," says Hernandez. "There's another lady here that was a nanny for the people at the Hay House."

Hernandez says that the Hay House has letters sent between members of the family that mention the nanny frequently.

"I've learned a lot about the history of Macon," says Hernandez. "That's the great thing about it. You're always going to learn something new when you come out here."

Hernandez and volunteers have fixed over 650 gravestones and monuments over the years and they don't plan on stopping soon.

The Historic Macon Foundation is always looking for volunteers and donations to continue restoring and maintaining Rose Hill Cemetery.