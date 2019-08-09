MACON, Ga. — The Oakview Golf and Country Club is known for its golf course. For Mark Robinson, he says he moved here nine years ago because it felt like home.

"Beautiful landscaping, the golf course, and the beautiful homes, and being central, close to everything. South Macon is just a beautiful area, so we love it here," said Robinson.

Robinson lives in one of the 130 homes in the neighborhood. He says with only eight people on staff, upkeep of the grounds can be expensive, so some volunteers are stepping up the fundraising efforts.

"We've done golf tournaments to raise money for people in need, we've done a lot of events in our clubhouse to raise money," Robinson said.

On September 28, they'll be hosting their first Craft and Vendor Show where proceeds will go to the clubhouse. The goal was to have 10 vendors, but instead, 29 signed up.

One of those vendors is Brandon Humphries, owner of Sugar Rush on Wheels, a food truck that makes snow cones and cotton candy.

He says he'll be using the event as a networking opportunity.

"You might be hot one day and say, 'Hey, let's call Sugar Rush on Wheels and get us a snow cone to help cool down,' or 'let's curb that sweet tooth with a cone of cotton candy or a bag,'" Humphries said.

Humphries says he hopes the craft and vendor event will help his business grow more. Robinson thinks it will also bring exposure to all that Oakview has to offer.

"Let people know about our golf course, a lot of people don't realize how beautiful it is out here. We're the only golf course in south Macon," said Robinson.

The Craft and Vendor Show will be on Saturday, September 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Oakview Golf and Country Club clubhouse.

For more information on the event and the full list of vendors, check out the Oakview Golf and Country Club Facebook page here.

