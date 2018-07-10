After a stormy Wednesday afternoon, look for occasional leftover rain tonight. We'll stick with a rain chance Thursday and Friday, then a fantastic fall weekend!

Tonight... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 60.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Lows in the 50s.

Friday... Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Highs around 70.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday (Veterans Day)... Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

Monday... Mostly cloudy with rain possible. Highs in the 50s.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy Lows near 30.

Wednesday... Sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

